Freshman* Focus: JuCo OLB Young turns heads during first spring

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Tennessee between the end of spring practice last month and the start of summer workouts next month, it's a good time to assess the freshmen (and junior college transfers) the Vols added in January. Tennessee will be adding the remnants of its 2021 recruiting class and several transfers in the coming days and weeks and forging ahead with the next chapter of the offseason. Before then, though, GoVols247 is taking an in-depth look at how Tennessee's five freshmen and three JUCO transfers fared this spring and their outlook for the 2021 season.

