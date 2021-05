We’ve been counting down how many games are left for Juventus to salvage something out of this season for weeks now. From 15 points, down to 12 this past weekend and now all of nine. NINE POINTS! That’s it. That’s all that can get — and it’s not like Juventus, sitting on 69 (nice) points after the 3-0 blowout loss at the hands of AC Milan, are showing all that much potential that they can get much more than their current point total.