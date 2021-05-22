newsbreak-logo
Sounds Like One Mandalorian Spinoff Is No Longer In The Works At Disney+

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of the Star Wars franchise. While George Lucas’ beloved galaxy will continue to thrill audiences through the big screen, it’s also expanded to television in a big way. Disney+’s The Mandalorian has earned plenty of fans and acclaim since kicking off its run in 2019, so it’s no surprise that Lucasfilm and Disney are currently developing spinoff shows. However, it would seem that one of those previously announced shows is no longer in the works.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Gina Carano
George Lucas
