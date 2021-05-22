Sounds Like One Mandalorian Spinoff Is No Longer In The Works At Disney+

One way to close out Star Wars Day 2021 is with an unlikely cosplay photo. Amblin took to their social media account to reveal an amazing photo of company founder Steven Spielberg in a Darth Vader costume. Frankly it's unclear if this is one of the actual Vader costumes that Lucasfilm may have had laying around, because it looks authentic even if Steven can't quite fit in it well. In the accompanying tweet, Amblin wrote: "Despite the clear casting choice right there in @starwars creator George Lucas’s closest circle of friends, The Maker went on to opt for Dave Prowse and James Earl Jones instead. Easy come, easy go, George!" You can find the image of "Darth Steven" below!