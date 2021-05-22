newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Offers 6-foot-6 2023 Maryland QB Neeo Avery

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeeo Avery is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Class of 2023. The first thing that stands out about Avery, who’s from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland, is that he’s a 6-foot-6, 235 pound quarterback. It’s rare to see a player with this size, combined with the skill level Avery possesses. The other thing that really excites coaches about Avery is that he’s just learning the quarterback position. Last season was his first time playing quarterback, so he has so much more to learn and time to develop at the position.

