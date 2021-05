ENUMCLAW, Wash., May 13, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Each year approximately 175 peace officers are killed in the line of duty, from health-related issues, or other causes of death.* The year 2020 was especially deadly to the men and women in blue, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in violence due to protests and civil unrest. With every fallen officer, the aftermath is real. Grieving spouses are left to pick up the pieces, assuming the formal role of police widow or widower to honor their fallen hero.