A Long Island native, Ed Lightcap received his formal training at the Culinary Institute of America. After graduation, his first position was at Dave's Grill in Montauk, where he spent five years. Lightcap then owned and operated Below the Royal Atlantic in Montauk, which received two stars from The New York Times. He next held the position of chef at Gosman's Topside before accepting the more year-round position as a cook at East Hampton's famed Nick & Toni's.