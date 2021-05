The Word of God has incredible benefits. The Bible is a firm foundation for Christians that never wavers; however, it has the power to change our hearts from the inside out. Ask any believer about the power of God’s Word and be prepared for answers that speak to how it turned their life around. God wants to have a close relationship with us, and despite knowing this, many of us forget how simple it is to begin that relationship. When we open ourselves up to a relationship with God through scripture, we begin to discover God’s unconditional love for us and those around us. When we come to the sure and steady Word, we find the only firm foundation we can stand. There is nothing else that compares to having a close relationship with God and the Bible. Here are six powers of God’s Word.