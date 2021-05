Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens drew first blood tonight when Kotkaniemi managed to get the puck by Jack Campbell on a second rebound. He celebrated by pointing to the “locker-room” room, the guys with whom he had been practicing without playing. Unfortunately, it would be the only time the Leafs goaltender would be beaten. 4 minutes later, the Leafs levelled the score before taking the lead early in the 2nd and never losing it.