In the constantly evolving world of sports betting, player props have become a normal part of our gambling routine. Baseball is no exception. You can bet on how many hits your favorite player will get, if a pitcher will record over or under six strikeouts, or if a home run is in store for most any player in the lineup. For bigger events in sports, like the Super Bowl, the props get even wilder. What color is the Gatorade that will ultimately be poured on the winning coach? What will the first halftime show song be? How long will the national anthem last?