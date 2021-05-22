newsbreak-logo
Crash in Dodge County: Driver ejected from vehicle, in critical condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 33-year-old man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County Saturday, May 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4:05 a.m. deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident on County Hwy B near Butternut Rd. in the Town of Burnett.

