Capitals vs. Bruins. Red, white, and blue vs. that other black-and-gold team. Three prior playoff meetings, with the Caps holding a 2-1 edge in series wins thanks to their dramatic Game 7 overtime victory of almost a decade ago. Tim Thomas vs. Washington. Tom Wilson vs. everyone. Kolzig vs. Dafoe. What Brad Marchand thinks of other people’s actions vs. Brad Marchand’s own actions. Chara against his old teammates. The Caps against one of the worst coaches they’ve ever had... and another playoff meeting with Jaroslav Halak. This series features a bit of history and plenty of present-day tension.