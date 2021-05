CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – After two weeks of preparation, the Boston College rowing team is set for the two-day ACC Championship May 14-15 on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C. ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the preliminary rounds on Friday and the finals on Saturday. A one-hour championship recap show will air on ACC Network on Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be permitted to attend the championship.