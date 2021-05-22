Vaccine rollout opens to those aged 32 and above as total jabs given tops 50m

Matt Hancock has announced that people aged 32 and 33 will now be able to book their first coronavirus jab. The Health Secretary said with variants of concern discovered in Yorkshire and India, it is important for people to get the vaccines and tests when invited.

Mr Hancock also revealed that more than 50 million vaccine doses have now been administered in England.

The total of vaccines given across the UK is now approaching 60 million after the latest daily figures showed 37,726,924 first doses had now been given, alongside 22,071,497 second jabs.

A further six daily coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Saturday, down from nine on Friday.