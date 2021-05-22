newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schools in the Chicago suburbs celebrate graduation in-person

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors in the Chicago suburbs were able to have a proper send-off this year by graduating in-person! Many graduations went virtual last year due to COVID-19.

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Graduations#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police to flood streets over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says he plans to flood the streets with officers over the next couple weeks. The announcement by the top cop follows a violent weekend in Chicago with large crowds downtown. "As we approach Memorial Day, I think from a historical perspective, better to...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Blue Line train strikes man who fell onto tracks in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 58-year-old man was struck by a CTA Blue Line train Tuesday morning after he accidentally from the platform of a station in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 3:10 a.m., the man was standing on the platform of the Cicero Avenue stop in the 700 block of North Cicero Avenue, when he stumbled and fell onto the northbound tracks and was struck by a train, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 killed, 10 others hurt Monday in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO - A dozen people were shot Monday across Chicago including two 17-year-old boys in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side. They were on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard, when someone in a silver-colored BMW opened fire, Chicago police said. One boy was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. The other was struck in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Pews get a little more crowded as Chicago Archdiocese eases COVID-19 restrictions

At Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago every other pew was open for the first time Sunday, but parishioners are still required to wear masks and register before attending. The Chicago Archdiocese is giving individual parishes the option of allowing fully vaccinated parishioners to go maskless, providing they show a vaccination card and the church has a sufficient number of greeters to do the checks.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man missing from Douglas Park found safe

CHICAGO - A man reported missing from Douglas Park on the West Side has been found safe, police said. Jesse Delgado, 70, was last seen in the area of Mt. Sinai Hospital. Police said he returned home safely on Monday. Surveillance video shows missing boy entering Little Calumet River in...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Four people shot Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Four men were shot on Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park. The men were outside of a residence on West Ohio around 2:45 when shots rang out. A man, 20, was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in good condition. A man, 21, was hit in the back and hospitalized in good condition. A man, 25, was shot in the side and hospitalized in good condition. And a fourth man, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition.