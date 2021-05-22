Schools in the Chicago suburbs celebrate graduation in-person
Seniors in the Chicago suburbs were able to have a proper send-off this year by graduating in-person! Many graduations went virtual last year due to COVID-19.www.fox32chicago.com
Seniors in the Chicago suburbs were able to have a proper send-off this year by graduating in-person! Many graduations went virtual last year due to COVID-19.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.