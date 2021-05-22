Schools in the Chicago suburbs celebrate graduation in-person

CHICAGO - A dozen people were shot Monday across Chicago including two 17-year-old boys in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side. They were on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard, when someone in a silver-colored BMW opened fire, Chicago police said. One boy was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. The other was struck in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.