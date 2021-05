DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say they are accepting applications from those ages 16 to 22 for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program. The county says the program is designed to provide Dorchester County residents ages 16 to 22 an opportunity to develop workplace readiness skills and gain experience in local government. Officials say a variety of opportunities are available within Dorchester County Government in office administration, customer service, and the field of general labor.