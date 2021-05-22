newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo’s daughter Victoria marries fiance Michael Mastrandrea

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LONG Island Medium Theresa Caputo's daughter Victoria married her fiance Michael Mastrandrea on Saturday.

Just the other day, Victoria's father had traveled from California to New York to attend his only daughter's wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BL3yS_0a88jB1300
Victoria Caputo is a married woman as of Saturday Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gplC_0a88jB1300
She looked stunning in her wedding gown Credit: Instagram

On Saturday afternoon, Victoria shared on her Instagram stories that she is finally "a married woman."

She mainly reshared the videos from those attending the wedding had taken, with one shot seeing her and Michael standing at the top of the church stairs waving at their guests.

The two shared a sweet kisses after exchanging their vows and being pronounced husband and wife.

The newlywed couple even released butterflies once the wedding ceremony had ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WHSN_0a88jB1300
They were met by friends and family outside the church Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRwv0_0a88jB1300
Their friends cheered them on Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jzaS_0a88jB1300
Victoria also shared her wedding look Credit: Instagram

The stunning bride also shared her wedding look as she rocked a soft smokey eye look and a tiara fit for a princess.

In the videos shot by friends and family, the Long Island native wore a stunning gown with diamond-encrusted sleeves and a puffy skirt.

Those in attendance were seen wearing face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Of course, the bride and groom, as well as the wedding party, did not wear their masks during the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XI7s7_0a88jB1300
Victoria had her rehearsal dinner during the week and her family was present Credit: viccaputo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWqNQ_0a88jB1300
She recently did a bridal shoot and she enjoyed some well-deserved pizza Credit: Victoria Caputo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLDw3_0a88jB1300
She looked beautiful in white Credit: Victoria Caputo/Instagram

Back in April, Victoria posted a snapshot of herself eating a slice of pizza while wearing her stunning wedding dress.

In the series of snaps, the TV star showed off her diamond earrings and her engagement ring.

Victoria wrote in the post: "Pizza definitely has a 'pizza my heart.'"

The Long Island Medium star modeled in a few wedding dresses for a photo shoot.

The reality star wore a dress with cut-outs and a nude overlay, while the other two gowns had lace and floral designs.

Victoria wrote: “A little sneak peek of a photoshoot I did with the most AMAZING crew ever!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384oX8_0a88jB1300
Victoria and Michael had to push back their wedding due to covid-19 Credit: Instagram/Victoria Caputo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fN9J_0a88jB1300
They bought their home Credit: Instagram

The engaged couple had originally planned to tie the knot last year in September, but had to postpone the wedding date due to the pandemic.

The 26-year-old has been sharing her health and fitness journey ahead of her big day, as well as the process of finding the right hair and makeup styles.

In February, the pair celebrated their two year anniversary of engagement on Valentine's Day, and four years together as a couple.

They purchased their first home together last May, as they posted an adorable photo on the front steps captioned: “Holy s**t we’re homeowners.”

Theresa celebrated her daughter's upcoming wedding with a wild bachelorette party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpo09_0a88jB1300
They have been together for four years Credit: Instagram/Victoria Caputo

Most read in Entertainment

The bachelorette festivities included penis straws, dancing, drag queens, and stripper decorations.

Though Michael wasn’t actually at the party, his face was photoshopped onto the body of a naked man.

Victoria drank from her X-rated straw while a drag queen performer ended her show with a split on the ground.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa Caputo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Medium#Fiance#Princess#Wedding#Daughter#Husband#Valentine#Stunning Wedding Dress#Lace#Stripper Decorations#April#February#Floral Designs#Diamond Encrusted Sleeves#Butterflies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Aziz Ansari in Master of None season 3?

MASTER of None has made a triumphant return to Netflix, but there is a big difference. The third season is led by Lena Waithe, instead of the show's creator Aziz Anasari. Seasons 1 and 2 focused on the life and loves of New Yorker Dev, played by Aziz. But for...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Pregnant Erin Napier Feels ‘Lucky to Be Loved’ After Friends Throw Her a Surprise Baby Shower

The sweetest surprise! Erin Napier is thrilled to welcome her second baby with husband Ben Napier — and her friends are equally as excited. “These girls. They surprised me with a weeknight dinner and diaper shower, the tradition in our circle of friends started by @malraz,” the Home Town star, 35, recently wrote via Instagram as she celebrated baby No. 2 surrounded by some of her closest friends. “Everyone bakes two of their favorite casserole, ready for the freezer. The pregnant girl gets one of each, and everyone else draws a number and takes one home, too. I’m so lucky to be loved by y’all!”
Entertainmentaudacy.com

Kannon Interviews the Long Island Medium!

Hey it’s Kannon. I got the chance to catch up with the Long Island Medium herself, Theresa Caputo! Ever since I woke up one day as a child with the spirit of a glowing woman hovering over my bed, I have been fascinated with the paranormal. We talked about her encounter with the spirit of someone who passed from covid, and I had to ask...”do spirits watch us when we’re naked?”
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Reveals She & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Are 'Nervous About Juggling' Three Kids At Once When Twins Arrive

Things are about to get even more chaotic for Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who are expecting twins in July. In December, the couple — who met on Arie's season of The Bachelor in 2018 — found out they were expecting baby No. 2 after experiencing a miscarriage earlier that year. Later on, the blonde beauty and the former race car driver got the news that they were adding not one but two children — a boy and a girl — to their brood, which was an added bonus.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tom Selleck's Daughter Hannah Rocks Beige Pants That Flatter Her Long Legs

Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah Selleck showed off her unique fashion sense in a new Instagram photo. The celebrity equestrian looked dashing in a pair of lovely beige pants. Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah Selleck recently raised the heat on her Instagram timeline with an impressive photo. She showed off her killer fashion sense, rocking a beige and white ensemble.
CelebritiesWUSA

'90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Expecting Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Robert and Anny! Anny is pregnant with their second child together, ET can exclusively reveal. Robert and Anny welcomed their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July. While this marks Robert and Anny's second child together, it's Robert's seventh. In a statement given to ET in Spanish, Anny announced the good news.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero On Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots posted a black and white picture of the couple. Kloots said, "Being a mother is the best gift I could have ever been given" Nick Cordero died at the age of 41 following COVID-19 complications. Television personality Amanda Kloots shared a throwback picture of herself and her late...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.