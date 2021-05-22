Apple Silicon M1 24-inch iMac review: Computing power for the masses

Stop us if you've heard this one before — Apple has a new line of colorful iMacs, and they're probably going to change computing forever. A month ago, Apple continued the inexorable extermination of Intel on the Mac. The latest Apple Silicon Mac is an update to the iMac lineup, but instead of reusing the enclosure from the previous processor architecture like it has done in the past, this time Apple has gone all out to rethink how the iMac looks and feels in its new 24-inch model.