Lundy: Zepeda Was There To Be The Opponent Versus Baranchyk And Just Got Lucky

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mentality is always the same for Hank Lundy every day he steps into the gym. Train every day, stay prepared and eventually the phone will ring with the right opportunity. That day arrived in late April, when Jose Zepeda was in need of an opponent for a May 22 date on ESPN. Lundy (31-8-1, 14KOs) immediately agreed to terms less than a month ago for this weekend’s fight, which takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 37-year-old Philadelphia native entered the equation after the Nevada State Athletic Commission rejected Mexico’s Pedro Campa as an opponent.

