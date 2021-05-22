Lundy: Zepeda Was There To Be The Opponent Versus Baranchyk And Just Got Lucky

Two knockdowns made the difference as former world champion Jose Ramirez lost a close twelve round decision to now undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor. “He took advantage of some of those clinches but, hey, I got back up and tried to give it my best and stay smart,” said Ramirez afterward. “I was never hurt. I was aware. I was just disappointed every time it happened. I tried to shake it off and get back to my rhythm. But it was overall a good fight. Hopefully, I get back and I learn from my mistakes. You win some and you lose some.