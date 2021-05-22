newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

Judge sets bond for church deacon charged with raping child

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge agreed on Friday to set bond for a church deacon charged with raping a preteen girl.

The Daily Progress reports that Richard Murray Coe, 34, is charged in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court with four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation.

Judge Humes Franklin agreed to free Coe on $50,000 bond and ordered him to be electronically monitored while awaiting trial. His next court date is scheduled for June 4.

Coe serves as a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Church officials have said the charges against Coe are not related to his church position, the church or a church function.

A prosecutor urged the judge to keep Coe jailed.

“What we’re talking about here are a series of incredibly violent sexual assaults against a preteen girl,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Wilder.

