newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State 7 Alabama 3 FINAL

By Steve Robertson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA - #10 Mississippi State (39-13, 19-10) will look to sweep the three-game series from Alabama (29-21, 12-16). The Bulldogs have had a pair of quality starts from Christian MacLeod and Will Bednar through the first two games of the weekend. The two have combined to through 15 of 18 innings and allowed just two Alabama runs. As a result of those elongated starts, the Bulldog bullpen is in great shape heading into game three. The Bulldogs have used just two relievers, Landon Sims and Brandon Smith, to navigate through three innings of relief.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama 3#Jacksonville State#Lsu#Rpi#Sec#Era#Rowdey Jordan Cf 2#Kellum Clark Lf 8#Bulldogs#Mississippi State Line Up#Tuscaloosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Tidwell, No. 4 Vols get 'revenge' in Bama blowout

The fourth-ranked Tennessee baseball team got some vengeance in a run-rule beatdown of Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Friday in Hoover, Ala., and Vols freshman pitcher Blade Tidwell was happy to talk about it. Just two days after a controversial, upset loss to Bama dropped Tennessee into the losers’...
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Russell talks No. 4 Vols' SEC Tourney bashing of Bama

The fourth-ranked Tennessee baseball team got some vengeance in a run-rule beatdown of Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Friday in Hoover, Ala., and Vols senior outfielder Evan Russell was happy to talk about it. Just two days after a controversial, upset loss to Bama dropped Tennessee into the losers’...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Way-too-early 2021 score predictions: Alabama vs. LSU

This story is part of an 11-week breakdown BamaOnLine is doing of every game on Alabama’s 2021 football schedule (sorry, Mercer). We begin with the last game on the Crimson Tide’s regular-season slate in the Auburn Tigers and count down to the season-opening foe, Miami. To cap LSU week, here’s...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Football Recruiting: Weekly commitment recap

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning May 22 and ending May 28, there were six players in the 2022 class who committed to a Power Five college football program. Of those players, two are rated as four-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Latest NCAA Tournament projections

It is just 48 hours from selection Monday when the South Carolina baseball team and the rest of the country will find out its road to the College World Series. The Gamecocks, along with the other 20 potential hosts, will learn on Sunday whether they are one of the 16 teams selected to play at home.
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Look: Where Tennessee basketball's recruiting class finished in the rankings

Tennessee's 2021 signing class is expected to arrive on campus this week, with summer classes and workouts set to get underway. Five-star power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Auburn transfer guard Justin Powell arrived earlier this month, while five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, four-star center Jonas Aidoo, four-star small forward Jahmai Mashack and three-star shooting guard Quentin Diboundje have yet to make it to Knoxville.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Look Back: How top 10 linebacker recruits fared at WVU

A look back at the top ten rated linebacker commits in the internet era and how each fared during their careers in Morgantown. During the early part of this century, the Mountaineers relied heavily on lower-rated linebackers to pile up tackles. James Thomas? Mid three-star. Reed Williams? Low three-star. Marc Magro? Mid two-star. And on and on it goes, even to more recent years like David Long, who set records at WVU before going on to the NFL after receiving a mid three-star rating.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Critical 20: No. 16, Mason Tharp

Like any football team, Texas Tech has several players whose performance will be particularly critical to the squad’s success. These players, whether by virtue of experience, leadership, importance of the position played, depth concerns, or sheer talent, are especially crucial. They may or not be the best players on the club, but they would be very conspicuous were they to be absent for any reason. In fact, that may be the best way to conceive of the critical players—they are the performers the team could least afford to lose.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Four Buckeyes qualify for NCAA Championships in track

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tyler Johnson and Eric Harrison have qualified for the NCAA Championships June 9-12 at Eugene Ore., in two events apiece to lead a team of four Ohio State Buckeyes out of the NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla., and on to the national stage. Johnson qualified individually...
Illinois StatePosted by
247Sports

Five players to know on Eastern Illinois’ roster

South Carolina’s 2021 football season will kickoff on September 4 from Williams-Brice Stadium at 7 p.m. against Eastern Illinois. This will be the first-ever meeting between South Carolina and Eastern Illinois in football. Because the FCS-level Ohio Valley Conference postponed its 2020 season to the spring of 2021, the EIU...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Boston College basketball receiving official visit from 2022 PF Perry Smith

Earl Grant has locked in his first official visit from a class of 2022 recruit as Boston College basketball's head coach. Three-star Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter power forward Perry Smith is slated to take an official visit to Boston College at some point during the summer, Eagle Insider confirmed Thursday night with a source familiar with Smith's recruitment. The news was first reported by HoopSeen's Justin Byerly.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

FSU Softball heading back to the WCWS

The No. 10 Florida State softball team (44-10-1) came from behind to take down No. 7 LSU (35-22), 4-3, in nine innings to punch their ticket to the Women’s College World Series. FSU advances to its fourth Women’s College World Series under head coach Lonni Alameda and its 11thtrip to...