Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Earlier in the week we found out that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at full capacity for the upcoming season, and now the St. Louis Cardinals are increasing their capacity. After receiving approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department, the St. Louis Cardinals will be increasing the capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21 (just in time for the Cubbies). This is a big win, and I am so ready to go to the ballpark for a game. Tickets are on sale now and will be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double.