Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will have their second match with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7:15 PM EDT. Chicago is 4-1 in its last 5 games this season. The team won the first meeting with the Cardinals to a score of 12-3. Joc Pederson homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. Ian Happ scored the winning point in the 8th inning. The Cubs made 12 runs, 12 hits, and 11 RBIs during the match. Chicago is 2nd at 23-21 in the NL Central standings.www.tonyspicks.com