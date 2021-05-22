newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 3 days ago

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will have their second match with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7:15 PM EDT. Chicago is 4-1 in its last 5 games this season. The team won the first meeting with the Cardinals to a score of 12-3. Joc Pederson homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. Ian Happ scored the winning point in the 8th inning. The Cubs made 12 runs, 12 hits, and 11 RBIs during the match. Chicago is 2nd at 23-21 in the NL Central standings.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Joc Pederson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl Central#Hits#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#Era#The Chi Cubs#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League Baseball#Baa#Predictions#Previews#Fox Mlb Odds#Nl Central#Busch Stadium Date#Rbis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Injury: David Ross Gets ‘Good News' on Willson Contreras

Cubs get ‘good news’ on Contreras injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was out of the lineup at Cincinnati on Saturday. But the team got “good news” on his right thigh tightness, Cubs manager David Ross said before the game. “Willson feels better today,” Ross...
MLBchatsports.com

Paul DeJong’s injury is another test for the St. Louis Cardinals

Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a grand slam in the fifth inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Paul DeJong’s injury is another test for the St. Louis Cardinals, who...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Milwaukee Brewers

Starting Tuesday, May 11 at 6:40 pm CT through Thursday, May 13 at 12:40 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field for a three-game series. The Cardinals have just capped off a successful homestand with a sweep of the Rockies where they went 5-2 overall and propelled past the Brewers for first place in the National League Central. On the other hand the Brewers are returning home after tough road trip where they were swept in four games by the Phillies, salvaging two wins in their last two games against the Marlins to go 2-5.
MLBPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

St. Louis Cardinals Increase Stadium Capacity

Earlier in the week we found out that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at full capacity for the upcoming season, and now the St. Louis Cardinals are increasing their capacity. After receiving approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department, the St. Louis Cardinals will be increasing the capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21 (just in time for the Cubbies). This is a big win, and I am so ready to go to the ballpark for a game. Tickets are on sale now and will be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Javier Báez does a PSA for Walgreens to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine. ‘The smart thing to do is to take it,’ says the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez understands the power of his stardom and vibrant personality. So Báez knows people will follow his lead, especially in his native Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Fla., where he moved with his family as a young teen. That’s why Báez has teamed up with Walgreens’ “This is Our Shot” campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and try to reach hard-hit communities.
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals have the best record in the NL

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 09: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a double against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on May 9, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan...
MLBklpw.com

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals placed shortstop Paul DeJong on the 10-day injured list a few hours before first pitch Friday night. They promoted infielder Max Moroff from Class AAA Memphis. To make room on the 40-man roster for Moroff, the Cardinals moved reliever Jordan Hicks to the 60-day injured list. The Cardinals...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals Opinion: Team whiffs on Albert Pujols reunion

Free agent Albert Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The St. Louis Cardinals missed on the opportunity for a storybook ending for one of the franchise’s biggest icons. When Albert Pujols walked away from the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2011 World Series victory, it marked the end of...
MLBchatsports.com

Albert Pujols Forever: Every St. Louis Cardinals fan needs this shirt

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, Rawlings Gold Glove Award, St. Louis, Silver Slugger Award, World Series, National League, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award. I mean, what can you say about Albert Pujols that hasn’t been said for the better part of the last 20 years? He won two World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, to go along with a ton of other hardware.
MLBArkansas Online

Flaherty finds rare success in Milwaukee, now 7-0

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty put his frustrating history at Milwaukee's American Family Field behind him. These days, Flaherty is finding a way to win just about anywhere. Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as...
MLBchatsports.com

Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Brad Hand?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Brad Hand #52 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Yankees during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The left-handed side of the Cardinals bullpen could be approaching disaster....
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: 3-4 interested in Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats during a MLB game against the Florida Marlins at Sun Life Stadium on August 8, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cardinals won 7-0. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) While there are 3-4 teams interested in Albert Pujols, a return to the...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong’s IL stint brings up Max Moroff

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Paul DeJong is going to be out for a while with a cracked rib and...
MLBchatsports.com

How the Padres COVID outbreak impacts the St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports. The Cardinals are about to play against the Padres, but they will be undermanned after a COVID-19 outbreak leaves them without...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates claim INF Ildemaro Vargas off waivers

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed infielder Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Vargas, 29, appeared in nine games with the Cubs this season, going 3-for-21 with two doubles and two RBIs. He was designated for assignment on Saturday. Vargas debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and...