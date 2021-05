On Sunday, a public campaign launched by the Israel Victory Project placed huge billboards along the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv and elsewhere with the message “The People Demand Victory.” The campaign was launched in reaction to the widespread disappointment with how the 11-day conflict with Hamas ended. The Israel Victory Project seeks to resolve the Israel-Arab conflict by convincing Israel’s enemies that they should end their war of violent rejectionism against the Jewish State through a variety of means.