Mysterious OTX Trademark Hints At New Ford Special Edition

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New trademark filings from leading automakers are often the first sign that something exciting is on the horizon. Back in 2016, Ford trademarked the 'Maverick' name which, of course, has come to be used for the Blue Oval's upcoming small truck. But the latest trademark filing from Ford is more of a head-scratcher. The company has trademarked the name 'OTX' and it's not immediately clear what this name could be used for. OTX doesn't exactly roll off the tongue as a new model name so we speculate that it's more likely a reference to an optional package or a new piece of technology.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Defective roof clips cause Ford to recall 661,000 Explorers

On the request of United States federal regulators, American automaker Ford Motor will recall 661,000 Ford Explorers in North America to inspect and secure improperly fixed retention clips, which could cause roof rail covers to disengage from the SUV. The recalled Explorers are those assembled during the 2016-2019 period. Dealerships...
BusinessCarscoops

Ford’s CEO Might Have Hinted At An Electric Bronco

Ford announced plans to introduce the F-150 Lightning next week and Tesla trolls inevitably came out of the woodwork to attack the automaker. That’s as stupid as it sounds, but Ford CEO Jim Farley had a surprising response to one Twitter user who goes by the name “Powered by Tesla.”
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford to revive F-150 Lightning name for new electric pick-up

Ford will revive the F-150 Lightning name for the first electric version of its hugely successful pick-up truck, which will be revealed next week. The new battery-electric version of Ford’s best-selling model in the US is considered key to the firm’s electrification targets. It will rival the likes of the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck when it goes on sale in the US in 2022.
CarsAutoExpress

Special edition Alpine A110 Legende GT updated for 2021

Alpine has relaunched the A110 Legende GT for 2021. The French brand’s more comfort-bent special edition version of its Porsche Cayman 718 rival is now available with a choice of two design specifications and the same 288bhp 1.8-litre petrol engine found in the A110S. It’s available to order now, with...
Carsmotorverso.com

Ford Fiesta ST-Line Edition MHEV Review

Mini hatchbacks since the dawn of the 2000s can’t get any more iconic than the Ford Fiesta, surely. It’s small and plucky, cute but very fast, and endlessly usable as a workhorse that gets the job done in a pinch. But in the last few years, it looks like the Fiesta’s dominance might be over. Every day, more consumers are looking towards compact crossovers, while the micro-hatch category is filled with exciting new entrants from the Far East. So then, what about this Ford Fiesta ST-Line Edition MHEV?
Carsbrickset.com

Review: 76905 Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R

LEGO introduced important changes for Speed Champions models during 2020, increasing the size and ensuring superb accuracy. 76905 Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R maintains an appealing standard too, containing two unique vehicles with remarkable detail. These vehicles differ significantly in design and purpose, although similar combinations have previously...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Hints At Possible All-Electric Ford Bronco

Ford CEO Jim Farley often talks about how the automaker wants to electrify its most iconic vehicles, a process that’s well underway with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and forthcoming 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. But another icon under the Blue Oval’s umbrella is undoubtedly the Ford Bronco, a vehicle that’s returning this summer following a quarter-century absence. It would seem that an all-electric Ford Bronco is inevitable, which is why we found Farley’s recent Twitter exchange with a shareholder to be rather interesting.
CarsTruth About Cars

Ford Set to Reveal Electric Lightning Next Week

The Ford Lightning is back. And it’s electric. We’re sure that last bit will piss a few of you off. Yeah, one can argue it’s weird for the name that one was bestowed upon Ford’s high-performance pickup to now be put upon a truck with an electric motor instead of a bad-ass V8, but on the other hand, well lightning and electricity just go together. Not to mention that an electric truck can be a performance rig.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Brembo Brakes Are Something Truly Special

It’s been a few weeks since order banks for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition opened up, and soon, we’ll start seeing the more performance-oriented version of the electric crossover showing up on the roads. When they do, owners will not only enjoy some brisk acceleration but also some excellent braking performance, thanks to a special set of Mach-E GT Brembo brakes.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Celebrate American Supercar Glory In This 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The first generation of the Ford GT has grown in popularity since the supercars first ran new. Some didn’t realize how desirable these cars would become when they were brand new, but the appreciation of the Ford GT has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Few vehicles inspire the reaction of the Ford GT when they come up for sale, and this is especially true for the Heritage Edition models. Ones like that special edition of the limited run GT being sold by Bonhams are worthy of any collection.
CarsPistonheads

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition launched

The popularity of pimped-out commercial vehicles shows no sign of dipping in the UK. Ford certainly knows all about it, with the Ranger continuing to top the class not just in this country but across all of Europe. So happy is it about this that firm has delivered a new Raptor Special Edition to temporarily head the line-up, combining the rugged, 213hp diesel Ford Performance-tuned base with more kit and a plusher interior. It’ll launch proper across Europe this October, but we’d advise anyone tempted to notify dealers of their interest pronto...
EconomyMotorTrend Magazine

Ford CEO Promises Electric Versions of "Iconic Vehicles," Hints at Bronco

Ford is doubling down on its commitment to electric vehicles, spending $22 billion over five years on electric SUVs, trucks, and vans for retail and commercial customers. We talked to Jim Farley, who became Ford CEO on October. 1, 2020, for an update on the Blue Oval's efforts to become a dominant e-mobility player, including how it plans to electrify key models.
CarsPopculture

Ford Reveals First Look at 2022 F-150 Lightning

Ford's most popular pickup truck is ready to go electric. During an event in Michigan on Wednesday night, Ford Motor Company officially revealed the F-150 Lightning pickup, an electric vehicle slated to arrive in U.S. dealer showrooms in 2022. The full-size, four-door truck, which resembles the automaker's current F-150, comes...
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

OTX TRADEMARKED BY FORD: POSSIBLE TRIM LEVEL FOR MAVERICK?

Ford Motor Company has gone to apply for the “OTX” trademark with intent for use on “vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.” The trademark filing took place on May 14, 2021. While it doesn’t sound like a nameplate for a future product, it could be a trim level, possibly on the 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Will Be Limited In First Year On Market

In the first 12 hours after they became available, Ford Motor Company secured a total of 20,000 reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup, an impressive total indeed. However, it’s unclear just how many of the truck’s reservations will be filled for the 2022 model year – its first on the market, as Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that 2022 F-150 Lightning production will be limited.
Buying Carssilodrome.com

Can You Help Identify This? A 1939 Ford Custom Roadster Mystery Car

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This unusual roadster is coming up for sale with Mecum in Indianapolis this month, it’s a custom bodied mid-century roadster based on the chassis and running gear of a 1939 Ford, equipped with a flathead V8 and a 3-speed manual transmission. What you’ve read in...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Production Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Starting Soon

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten off to a strong start with impressive sales figures, but there's always room for improvement. For the Mach-E, that improvement comes in the form of the GT model. It seems that Ford is making the most of the hype surrounding this model by inflating prices, but that hasn't put many buyers off. Late last month, orders officially opened for the upgraded EV, and interestingly, production is set to commence fairly soon. According to numerous posts on the MachEClub forum, buyers have received confirmation that their vehicles are scheduled to begin production in the week of July 12, 2021.
CarsCleanTechnica

The Ford F-150 Lightning’s Mega Power Frunk Will Be A HUGE Consumer Attraction

When I saw the announcement about the Ford F-150 Lightning and looked at all the details that were initially available, the thing that jumped out to me the most was the surprisingly low starting price. There was also mention of a “Mega Power Frunk” that I skimmed over and thought little of. Yes, good electric vehicles have nice, spacious frunks. I’ve put several pieces of luggage in the frunk of a Model S 85D and routinely use the frunk of my Model 3 for groceries. It wasn’t until I saw clips of people using the frunk of the Ford F-150 Lightning that it hit me that Ford really had something special here.