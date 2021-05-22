Mysterious OTX Trademark Hints At New Ford Special Edition

New trademark filings from leading automakers are often the first sign that something exciting is on the horizon. Back in 2016, Ford trademarked the 'Maverick' name which, of course, has come to be used for the Blue Oval's upcoming small truck. But the latest trademark filing from Ford is more of a head-scratcher. The company has trademarked the name 'OTX' and it's not immediately clear what this name could be used for. OTX doesn't exactly roll off the tongue as a new model name so we speculate that it's more likely a reference to an optional package or a new piece of technology.