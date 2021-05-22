newsbreak-logo
Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Luis Suarez fires Atleti to title glory

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid clinched their first Spanish league title since 2014 on Saturday afternoon, coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 in a dramatic encounter. Atleti's afternoon got off to a nightmare start, when they were caught cold from their own corner, and allowed Valladolid to break into their half unchallenged. Oscar Plano raced into the box and beat Jan Oblak to land a huge blow to their title hopes.

