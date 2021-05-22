Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Luis Suarez fires Atleti to title glory
Atletico Madrid clinched their first Spanish league title since 2014 on Saturday afternoon, coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 in a dramatic encounter. Atleti's afternoon got off to a nightmare start, when they were caught cold from their own corner, and allowed Valladolid to break into their half unchallenged. Oscar Plano raced into the box and beat Jan Oblak to land a huge blow to their title hopes.www.90min.com