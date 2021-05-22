Philadelphia law firm founders require employees to be vaccinated and think other firms should, too
Two months ago, Tom Kline and Shanin Specter decided to require all 150 employees of their Center City law firm to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All but seven employees ― those who received medical or religious exemptions — have since been vaccinated, and the firm is bringing everyone back to the office at 16th and Locust Streets in Philadelphia on June 1, said Shanin Specter, who cofounded Kline & Specter PC. The unvaccinated group will work in a separate space in the building.www.pennlive.com