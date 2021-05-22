Philadelphia law firm founders require employees to be vaccinated and think other firms should, too

The number of Pennsylvania counties with high spread of COVID-19 can now be counted on one hand. None of the five counties with substantial spread are in the Harrisburg area. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests dropped to 4.5% for the week of May 14-20, down from 5.3% the previous week. It’s the fifth consecutive week the positive test rate has dropped. It’s noteworthy because health officials have previously said a positive rate of 5% or higher is a sign of concern.