NBA

It Doesn't Seem Like Dwight Howard Has Actually Seen 'The Lion King'

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Philly earned the top overall seed thanks to an MVP-caliber season from Joel Embiid and a refitted roster to mesh perfectly with his style of play. Exciting times for the Sixers.

One pleasant surprise this season has been the play of Dwight Howard. Howard took a veteran minimum deal from the Sixers to back up Embiid and he's been huge, especially in the games Embiid has missed. Howard isn't the DPOY/MVP candidate he once was, but he can protect the paint and rebound like a madman. There's a place for those type of players on a championship-level team. It's how Howard earned his first career championship with the Lakers last year.

Howard was asked about Embiid during media availability today. He lavished praise upon his fellow big man, but in the process made a comparison that raises serious questions.

Has Howard... seen The Lion King? We have to assume no, right? I see what he's trying to say here, but Mufasa dies via dramatic betrayal.

