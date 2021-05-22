UFO sightings reported on weekly basis - but are they real?
Have you ever looked at the sky and been baffled by something you just couldn’t rationally explain? asks Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman. Suffolk is famous for its very own Roswell incident - that of the notorious Rendlesham Forest from the Christmas period of 1980, but it is far from the only incident involving such a phenomenon; indeed, reports of strange flying objects have been widely reported throughout history.www.stowmarketmercury.co.uk