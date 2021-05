INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - When the Roy F. Collier Community Center closed its doors in August, the Martin County community fought to save the popular community center. “It really hit the community hard when the place- when the building- shut down,” said Donnie Osborn, Martin County Public Library board president. “We are very respectful to the men and women who devoted so much time and effort into getting this built and maintaining it for 18 years. We just want to put a slight update to it.”