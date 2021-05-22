newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

5-month-old girl found safe after car was stolen with her inside, North Carolina police say

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A 5-month-old girl has been reunited with her family after a car was stolen with her inside on Friday night, according to police in North Carolina. Greensboro Police Chief Brian James provided an update on Saturday during a news conference and asked the public for help finding the suspect accused of stealing the car with the child in the back seat.

kfor.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen#Cleveland Police#Police Chief#Wghp#Greensboro Police#Suspect#Daughter#Cleveland Avenue#Randleman Road#Highland Avenue#N C#11th Street#Gas#Running#Directions#Chief James#Volkswagen Tiguan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Winston-salem, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident. News outlets report Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car late Sunday...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Greensboro, NCcoalregioncanary.com

“Homeless” North Carolina Man Suspected in Wells Fargo Bank Robbery at Pottsville Plaza

A North Carolina man didn’t get very far after he allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo Bank outside Pottsville on Friday. According to a report from the Reading Eagle, 29-year-old Manasseh Corder, of Greensboro, NC, was spotted by police behind the Weis Markets shortly after a person matching his description reportedly robbed the bank location at the Pottsville Park Plaza in Norwegian Township.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High Point man killed in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY — A 19-year-old High Point man was killed in a shooting in a residential area of Greensboro that happened late Thursday afternoon. Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, was shot while in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place shortly before 5 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department reported. He was dead when officers arrived.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Greensboro woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in 2020 fatal shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to his death, police said in a news release. Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.