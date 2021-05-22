newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

2B Boys Hoops: Kalama Runs Away From Winlock in Second Half

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ovk6m_0a88h3y400
Winlock’s Joe Welch (10) takes an outside shot during a game against Rainier on Wednesday.

Winlock kept things close with Kalama in the first half, but the Chinooks ran away in the third quarter for a 70-53 win Friday in Central 2B League basketball game in Kalama.

Nolan Swofford scored 19 to pace the Cardinals with Landon Tiemens adding 16.

The Chinooks started the game on a 10-0 run, hit a shot at the buzzer to take a 32-30 lead into halftime, and then started the second half on a 14-0 run.

Turnovers were directly to blame for both Kalama runs, Cardinal coach Nick Bamer said.

“We can’t get out of our own way sometimes, but damn we’re playing hard,” Bamer noted.

Dylan Mills led Kalama with 18 points. Jack Doerty and Jackson Esary each added 17.

“I was proud of the way we played tonight,” Bamer said. “We’ve played worse teams and not shown as well, so I think my guys are starting to get it and come along.”

Winlock (2-5) hosts Toledo on Wednesday for senior night.

Toledo Edges Northwest Christian in OT, 54-52

Carlo Arceo-Hansen scored 25 points and Toledo held off Northwest Christian (Lacey) in overtime for a 54-52 non-league boys basketball win at home on Friday night.

Arceo-Hansen added six steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots, and the Indians outscored the Navigators 9-7 in overtime — including two key buckets from Jesse Towns — to seal the win.

Toledo trailed by eight in the third quarter, but got key three-pointers from Carson Gould and Jake Cournyer to close the gap.

“We just couldn’t get things going,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “(NWC) plays hard, they made some shots, and they never went away, that’s for sure.”

Towns finished with eight points for Toledo, while Fredy Fernandez scored four with six rebounds and Carson Olmstead scored six with seven rebounds.

Arceo-Hansen, as he has been most of the season, was a bright spot, Fallon added.

“He’s steady the whole game through,” he said. “He just makes so many things happen.”

Landon Koukal led Northwest Christian with 20 points, Ravi Babber added 18 and Jude Phillips scored 11.

Toledo (6-1) plays at rival Winlock on Wednesday.

Turnovers Doom Tigers in Loss at Toutle

A few too many turnovers hurt Napavine in a 71-57 C2BL loss to Toutle Lake Friday night in Toutle.

The Tigers had 18 miscues in the contest, which led to 25 points for the Ducks.

“The story of the game for us is turnovers,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said. “That, and defensively, we did a pretty good job on (Zach) Swanson, but the supporting cast played really well. They hit some tough shots.”

Swanson finished with 16 for Toutle Lake. Ryder Moss led the Ducks with 17 and Conner Cox chipped in 17.

Cade Evander led Napavine with 18 points and added five rebounds. James Gross scored 16, while Keith Olson scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Napavine (6-2) hosts Willapa Valley on Saturday.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
230
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#He Got Game#Home Game#Cardinals#Senior Night#Indians#Nwc#C2bl#Ducks#Chinooks#Central 2b League#Rival Winlock#The Game#Ot#Toutle Lake#Doom Tigers#Turnovers#Lead#Willapa Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Place, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

College Place boys fall at Ki-Be in hoops season opener

BENTON, Wash. — Kiona-Benton handed College Place High School's boys basketball team a 74-47 season-opening loss here on Tuesday, May 11. Reagan Case led College Place with 11 points, and teammate Davis Fry had 10, but the Hawks mustered little else. Ki-Be limited the Hawks to a single basket in...
Stockton, CARecord

How trust helps Bear Creek boys hoops in close games

STOCKTON — A sigh of relief rained off the Bear Creek boys basketball team's bench when McNair's last-second heave to steal Wednesday night's basketball was off the mark. The Bruins had almost let a double-digit second-half lead slip away. But even as the Eagles clawed their way back into the game, to have a shot to win at the end, the Bruins had all of their confidence because of preparation.
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Hillcrest boys basketball team surges past Arlington in second half

RIVERSIDE — The Hillcrest boys basketball clearly needed the presence of Jayson Wiltz on the floor. For that to happen, however, Trojans coach Jackson Wood had to trust his senior guard to play responsibly. Wiltz picked up three fouls in the first half Wednesday night, and the Trojans faced an...
Benson, MNSwift County Monitor

Boys tennis team one win away from WCC title

The Benson-KMS boys tennis team edged Minnewaska Area last Tuesday night at Minnewaska, 4-3. The Lakers were seen as the favorite in this year’s WCC race, but with the win, the Fighting Braves are only one victory away from a conference title. Later in the week, Benson-KMS shut out MACCRAY,...
Lake Mills, WIWatertown Daily Times

Baseball: Warriors pull away from L-Cats with big second inning

LAKE MILLS — Nathan Chesterman hit a home run and Tyler Marty was 3-for-3 to back starter Ian Olszewski as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat visiting Lake Mills 15-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday. The Warriors (5-1, 4-1 Capitol) scored 11 times in the second inning and...
Tenino, WAPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Girls Hoops: Tenino Overcomes First Half to Down Elma

Ashley Schow scored 21 points and the Tenino Beavers overcame the Elma Eagles 37-19 in a 1A Evergreen Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday in Elma. Beavers coach Scott Ashmore said it was “a tale of two halves,” as the Beavers fell into the trap of Elma’s zone defense, taking the first available shot instead of being patient and probing the zone for a hole. Tenino led just 12-11 at halftime before turning in a 25-8 second half. Tenino shot just 15-of-55 from the floor on the evening.
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

3A/4A Boys Basketball: Kelso pulls away late from Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys basketball team finished strong a couple of times, and that was enough to come home on a happy bus ride following a 71-65 win over Heritage in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play. Facing a game tied at 63-63 with just about two minutes left,...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Prep boys soccer: Royals get three second-half goals to top Falcons

FAIRFIELD — The Armijo High boys soccer team trailed twice by a goal, including 2-1 at halftime, but netted three goals in the second half to gain a 4-2 Monticello Empire League triumph over Fairfield at Brownlee Field, Wednesday. The Falcons scored first on an early penalty kick with Emilliano...
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

4-run 8th inning allows Seminoles to pull away from Clemson

Though Clemson out played No. 10 Florida State for much of the night and second baseman Sam Hall had a two-run home run for the Tigers, it was not good enough. The Seminoles scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull away from Clemson in an 8-3 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series at Howser Stadium Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: Moreno's second half goal lifts East over Central

CHEYENNE — A goal in the 64th minute from Carlos Moreno lifted the sixth-seeded Cheyenne East boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 3 Cheyenne Central on Thursday in an elimination game at the Class 4A East Regional tournament in Gillette. “We had somewhat of a plan of...
BasketballChronicle

2A Boys Hoops: Bearcats Falter to Monarchs in Second Half

For two quarters the Bearcats had the Monarchs mired in the muck and briars of a thorny defense. But Mark Morris made a couple tweaks to their attack midway through their non-league 2A boys basketball contest and wound up running away with a 64-44 victory in the Mint City. W.F....
Centralia, WAChronicle

Boys Hoops: Tigers Tamed by Thunderbirds

Tumwater caught fire from downtown and Centralia struggled to convert shots offensively as the Tigers took a 76-44 defeat in 2A Evergreen Conference action here on Wednesday night. “We started off really well,” Centralia coach Kyle Donahue said. “Defensively, we were moving around and flying around. We just got a...
North Ridgeville, OHwestlifenews.com

Chase to helm North Ridgeville’s boys hoops program

The next man to lead the North Ridgeville High School varsity boys basketball program is coming from the same bench as his predecessor. On Tuesday, the city’s school board approved the hiring of Ben Chase to take over as head coach following the departure of Bryan Morgan, who accepted the job of the school’s head football coach back in January. Morgan led the Rangers on the court for the past nine seasons.
Rainier, WAChronicle

Boys Hoops: Tigers Remain Unbeaten, Extend Win Streak to Four

James Grose scored a game-high 19 points and hauled in six rebounds, and Keith Olson added 17 points and 13 rebounds as Napavine shellacked visiting Rainier, 58-32, on Tuesday. The Tigers used staunch defense to hold the Mountaineers to single-digit scoring in the final three quarters to run away with...
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Second-half troubles sink Central DeWitt boys

Halftime proved to be an unwelcome sight for the Central DeWitt boys soccer team as it hosted a pair of ranked squads. The Sabers entered intermission locked in a scoreless tie with 1A No. 2 Beckman Catholic on Monday and trailed 3A No. 14 North Scott by a single goal at the same point of Thursday’s MAC contest.