2B Boys Hoops: Kalama Runs Away From Winlock in Second Half

Winlock’s Joe Welch (10) takes an outside shot during a game against Rainier on Wednesday.

Winlock kept things close with Kalama in the first half, but the Chinooks ran away in the third quarter for a 70-53 win Friday in Central 2B League basketball game in Kalama.

Nolan Swofford scored 19 to pace the Cardinals with Landon Tiemens adding 16.

The Chinooks started the game on a 10-0 run, hit a shot at the buzzer to take a 32-30 lead into halftime, and then started the second half on a 14-0 run.

Turnovers were directly to blame for both Kalama runs, Cardinal coach Nick Bamer said.

“We can’t get out of our own way sometimes, but damn we’re playing hard,” Bamer noted.

Dylan Mills led Kalama with 18 points. Jack Doerty and Jackson Esary each added 17.

“I was proud of the way we played tonight,” Bamer said. “We’ve played worse teams and not shown as well, so I think my guys are starting to get it and come along.”

Winlock (2-5) hosts Toledo on Wednesday for senior night.

Toledo Edges Northwest Christian in OT, 54-52

Carlo Arceo-Hansen scored 25 points and Toledo held off Northwest Christian (Lacey) in overtime for a 54-52 non-league boys basketball win at home on Friday night.

Arceo-Hansen added six steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots, and the Indians outscored the Navigators 9-7 in overtime — including two key buckets from Jesse Towns — to seal the win.

Toledo trailed by eight in the third quarter, but got key three-pointers from Carson Gould and Jake Cournyer to close the gap.

“We just couldn’t get things going,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “(NWC) plays hard, they made some shots, and they never went away, that’s for sure.”

Towns finished with eight points for Toledo, while Fredy Fernandez scored four with six rebounds and Carson Olmstead scored six with seven rebounds.

Arceo-Hansen, as he has been most of the season, was a bright spot, Fallon added.

“He’s steady the whole game through,” he said. “He just makes so many things happen.”

Landon Koukal led Northwest Christian with 20 points, Ravi Babber added 18 and Jude Phillips scored 11.

Toledo (6-1) plays at rival Winlock on Wednesday.

Turnovers Doom Tigers in Loss at Toutle

A few too many turnovers hurt Napavine in a 71-57 C2BL loss to Toutle Lake Friday night in Toutle.

The Tigers had 18 miscues in the contest, which led to 25 points for the Ducks.

“The story of the game for us is turnovers,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said. “That, and defensively, we did a pretty good job on (Zach) Swanson, but the supporting cast played really well. They hit some tough shots.”

Swanson finished with 16 for Toutle Lake. Ryder Moss led the Ducks with 17 and Conner Cox chipped in 17.

Cade Evander led Napavine with 18 points and added five rebounds. James Gross scored 16, while Keith Olson scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Napavine (6-2) hosts Willapa Valley on Saturday.