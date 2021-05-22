newsbreak-logo
Protests

Thousands flock to London for Palestine protest over violent Israel conflict

By Jonathan Coles
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago

Around 180,000 people flocked to London on Saturday to attend a rally organised to show solidarity with Palestine.

Supporters held banners, chanted and let off fireworks despite the wet weather, with the event centred around Hyde Park.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said "occupation was the issue", was among the speakers at the protest.

Saturday marked the first full day of a truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade.

Distressing images beamed across the world had shown devastation in Gaza, with children and citizens among the dead.

Organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign estimated that over 180,000 people attended the rally, which also included a march.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U75M5_0a88gyeF00
Thousands flocked to London for the protest (Image: Getty Images)

Chants of "Israel is a terrorist state" and "we are all Palestinians" could be heard as the protesters walked through the capital.

Mr Corbyn spoke at the end of the event.

He said: "Children should not grow up having seen their home demolished by a bomb dropped from the safety of thousands of feet above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWVbX_0a88gyeF00
Mr Corbyn was among the speakers at the event (Image: Justin Ng / Avalon)

"The occupation is the issue, the occupation of the West Bank, the siege of Gaza, they are the issues.

"While the ceasefire is a step forward, unless the fundamental issues are addressed, we will be here again."

"We will be here as long as is it takes until the Palestinian people are free," he added.

"We will never give up on the Palestinian people, we will never go away from the Palestinian people and their cause."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HVh0_0a88gyeF00
The protest was largely peaceful (Image: Getty Images)

He was welcomed to the stage to large applause and chants of "Oh Jeremy Corbyn".

Some attendees could be seen wearing costumes, masks and face paint, while others were draped in the Palestinian flag.

Groups of police officers watched on as people climbed bus stops and lampposts and wrote 'Free Palestine' on walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iorVw_0a88gyeF00
Organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign estimated that over 180,000 people attended the rally (Image: PA)

One protester, named Muktha Ali, 32, from Harrow, north-west London, said: "I'm here because this is now urgent, the Israeli occupation needs to end now, it's been long enough.

"Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children have been bombed and murdered, Palestine has to be free."

And while largely peaceful, a few people could be seen throwing objects at officers who attempted to split up the march after they reached Hyde Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5pGk_0a88gyeF00
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestine was agreed on Friday (Image: Getty Images)

Other protests were also held across England on Saturday, including in Manchester and Bristol.

Israel's security cabinet approved a ceasefire after 11 days of hostilities, with Egypt acting as a mediator.

Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

