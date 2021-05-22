newsbreak-logo
2A Girls Hoops: Bearcats Blow Past Rochester 63-18

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN9eh_0a88gg0P00
W.F. West’s Olivia Remund (11) makes a shot Friday night during a game in Rochester.

W.F. West’s defense didn’t let Rochester get much going on the offensive end Friday night, shutting down the Warriors in a 63-18 Evergreen 2A Conference girls hoops win.

Morgan Rogerson scored 15 to lead the Bearcats, with Madi Mencke and Drea Brumfield each adding 11.

“We did a really good job. We had a goal to start the game, to come out with some energy and intensity and play a full 32 minutes,” W.F. West coach Kyle Karnofski said. “We didn’t want to have a slow start. We wanted to set the tempo, and we did that, which was great.”

Rogerson played another solid game, the coach pointed out.

“She did a great job,” Karnofski said. “She just quietly asserts herself and does her job, and we can’t ask any more.”

Mak Mencke was a standout on the defensive end, he added.

“She was all over the place, just getting deflections,” he said. “I thought our guards did a great job of pushing the tempo all night.”

Sofie Sand led Rochester with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“In the first half we really struggled with their press, length and athleticism,” Rochester coach Davina Serdahl said. “In the second half we played better, even though we didn’t put the points on the board. They’re a good team.”

Serdahl added that post Roisin Stull played well inside with two points and 10 rebounds.

Rochester (3-3) hosts Tenino on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

W.F. West (7-0) hosts Tumwater on Monday.

Tigers Fall to Black Hills

Centralia couldn’t quite catch up with Black Hills in a 47-28 loss in EvCo action on Friday night.

Jadyn Hawley scored 10 points to lead Centralia. Gracie Schofield added nine points and Emily Wilkerson grabbed eight rebounds.

The Tigers, though, had to shift their lineup to match up with Black Hills’ size — mainly Addison Ainsworth.

“She only scored 10, but she was just driving and posting up,” Centralia coach Doug Ashmore said. “I thought Emily and Gracie, along with Maddie Corwin, did a good job of holding her down in the second quarter.”

The Tigers did manage to take a season-high 51 shots in the contest.

“We’re seeing improvement,” Ashmore said. “I was happy with our defense.”

Centralia (0-5) hosts Aberdeen on Monday.

1B

Trojans Come Up Just Short Against Willapa Valley

Pe Ell took the Vikings down the wire Friday night in Menlo, but couldn’t quite hang on in a 43-42 1B girls basketball loss.

Annika Mason scored 17 points to lead the Trojans, who trailed 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

“It was down to the wire,” Pe Ell coach Danny Cox said. “We put a press on ‘em and came back.”

The Trojans outscored the Vikings 14-5 in the fourth quarter and took a lead at 43-42, only to see the Vikings answer with a three-pointer to pull ahead. The Trojans were forced to foul and got the rebound after a missed free throw, but with only a few seconds on the clock were unable to pull out a win.

Charlie Carper added 12 points, Carolann Baldwin scored seven and Kali Cox had six for Pe Ell.

Cami Swartz led Willapa Valley with 14 points.

The Trojans (3-6) hosts State Deaf on Tuesday.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
