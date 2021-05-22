newsbreak-logo
Dan Walker says emotional goodbye to Football Focus and sends message to Alex Scott

By Will Magee
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago

Dan Walker has said an emotional farewell to Football Focus after 12 years presenting the show.

Walker revealed that he would be stepping down last month , before Alex Scott was subsequently announced as his successor . She will be the first woman to permanently host the programme, which has been running since 1974.

Walker first took the reins in 2009 and, since then, he has often been joined by pundits like Mark Lawrenson, Jermaine Jenas, Dion Dublin, Martin Keown and Scott, among others.

Having presented his final episode on Saturday, Walker spoke about how much the role has meant to him on a personal level. “I’ve worked on Focus nearly half my life, I’ve presented it for more than a quarter of it, and there is so much about it I will miss,” he said.

“I can still take you to the exact point I was standing when I was offered the job in 2009 and I’ve had so many happy memories since.

“It’s always been a real privilege to sit in this chair. I’ve worked alongside some amazing people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaEl4_0a88gVFI00
Dan Walker has presented Football Focus for the final time (Image: Screengrab via the BBC)

Walker went on to thank the pundits he has worked with along with the camera crew and staff behind the scenes. “I could go on and list everybody who works so hard every week,” he said.

He also sent his best wishes to Scott ahead of her first season at the helm. “My Saturdays I don’t think will ever be the same,” he went on. “Focus has provided the rhythm to my week for well over a decade.

“I really want to wish Alex all the best in this chair. I’m sure she’ll take the show to new heights, she improves everything that she ever works on, she’s brilliant.

“Finally, to all the people who’ve sent emails and messages or stopped for socially distanced chats over the last few weeks, it’s been lovely and truly inspiring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo2yR_0a88gVFI00
Alex Scott will front Football Focus from next season onwards (Image: Action Images via Reuters)

“So enjoy the Euros, have a wonderful summer and, for the final time, thank you very much, goodbye.”

Walker will continue to present BBC Breakfast and will cover the Tokyo Olympics in July and August, while he’s previously spoken about “one or two other exciting opportunities further down the road.”

Scott, meanwhile, will bring a wealth of experience to Football Focus both as an ex-player and a pundit.

She had three successful spells with Arsenal in her playing days while also making 140 appearances for the England national team.

Announcing her appointment in a column for BBC Sport last weekend, she said: “When I was a kid, I would never have watched television and thought someone like me could be presenting a programme like Football Focus. For the BBC to trust me with this role and allow me to be my true, authentic self means a lot.

“To say I’m the Football Focus presenter feels surreal. I’ve had some amazing messages and an incredible reaction on social media – I want to thank everyone for their support.

“I had a lovely email from legendary Arsenal goalkeeper and presenter Bob Wilson who hosted the show for 20 years. Bob said how hard I’d worked for this and to make sure I took it all in.

“It was great advice and wise words from a legend who’s had the career path from footballer to hosting the iconic BBC show.

“From day one, Dan Walker has guided me – and crucially he let me ask questions. Dan knew I wanted to be a presenter so he helped hone my skills and allowed me to step out of my ‘pundit’ comfort zone on the show.

“In fact, everyone around me – from Gabby Logan to Mark Chapman – and so many people behind the scenes have helped me to get to this point.

“It will never be lost on me that these kind, amazing people within the industry have supported and encouraged me to be the best I can be.”

