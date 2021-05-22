newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Ex-Leicester City Premier League star Tommy Wright now tackling crime as police officer

By Andy Robinson
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
Former Premier League ace Tommy in his PC's uniform (Image: Leicestershire Police / SWNS)

Former Premier League star Tommy Wright has a new goal these days – ­tackling criminals after joining the police.

The ex-Leicester City striker has swapped the Blue Army for a blue uniform and says being recognised can often play to his advantage.

Tommy, 36, became a fan favourite back in the day for scoring the winning goal in a crunch derby against bitter local rivals Nottingham Forest.

And that is often brought up when people spot him in his police uniform.

He says: “Some people have obviously recognised that I played for Leicester.

“I’ve had it in custody as well, which was so funny.

Tommy on the attack for Leicester as Jonathan Woodgate of Leeds shadows him in 2002 (Image: Getty Images)

“The custody sergeant had a Leicester City face mask on and straight away made a bee-line to me as I was reading out the charges.

“And then the suspect’s appropriate adult had a Nottingham Forest face covering on, so he said, ‘I’ll tell him about your goal against us’.

“We had a bit of banter when it was appropriate, which I think can help tense situations like that.

“You see the initial look on their face when they notice and have a quick joke before getting back to the matter.”

Tommy turned out for the Foxes (Image: Henry Browne)

Tommy says he has been recognised at least six times since completing his police training. On the last occasion, he pulled over a motorist to check his documents and the driver said: “You all right, Tommy?”

And when he went to a house to make an arrest, the door was answered by the suspect’s dad – and he ­recognised the former footballer too.

“It’s nice and I feel it does make the job easier as people are more willing to engage. I’m happy to talk football as I will always love it,” he adds.

Tommy made over 250 professional appearances for the likes of FA Cup winners Leicester, Barnsley, ­Brentford, Blackpool, Darlington, Grimsby and ­Aberdeen.

He represented England at the Under 19s European Championships and Under 20s FIFA World Championships.

He started out with Leicester – his hometown club – in 2002 and got that winner against Forest the following season.

The dad-of-two says of his 20-year career: “It’s fairytale stuff – stuff that you dream of as a boy. I was the fan on the terraces. All I ever wanted to do was to play for Leicester.

“I see that goal in my head like it was yesterday.

“Jumping the barrier and celebrating with the fans kind of felt fitting for me – because I was one.”

After retiring from playing he became manager at Corby Town, Nuneaton Town, Darlington and Stratford Town. He was involved with Mansfield Town’s education programme before leaving to join the police after his wife spotted a recruitment advert.

He adds: “I’ve always been good at dealing with hostile situations due to playing in front of thousands of fans in heated atmospheres.

“And when fights used to break out in the tunnels when I was playing, I would always be the peacemaker even back then.”

Tommy is the third former Leicester City player to join the local force.

Andy Peake spent 22 years as a police officer before retiring in 2016 and Tommy Williams was on the beat for 24 years.

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole said: “Tommy’s a really good example of a local guy who wants to put something back.

“He’s used to being in a team, he’s used to the disciplines of training, he’s used to learning.

“Those are a really good skills base to put into being a police officer.”

They think it’s all over.. stars score in new jobs

Arjan de Zeeuw is now a detective in Holland (Image: Hemel Today)

Footballers have turned their hands to all kinds of work after calling it a day on the pitch – just like Tommy has done.

Arjan de Zeeuw , 51, the former Wigan and Portsmouth centre back is now a detective in northern Holland.

The Dutch national is based in Alkmaar and has a particular interest in forensics and DNA profiling.

Kevin Kyle , 39, used to play centre forward for Sunderland, Rangers and Scotland but now works 12-hour shifts as a storeman on an oil workers’ ship.

Grant Holt is now a wrestler (Image: Adam Lees/YourMoveHandout/PA Images)

Grant Holt , 40, the former Norwich City and Nottingham Forest striker, trained as a pro wrestler and has a contract with the World Association of Wrestling.

The striker, whose goals helped Norwich earn back-to-back promotions to the Premier League, signed up with WAW in May 2018.

Holt went on to win his first fight, earning himself the Crusher Mason Memorial Trophy.

Jody Craddock , 45, was a centre back for Wolves and became an artist after retiring.

Joey Craddock, right, is now an artist. Here is pictured with former players David Busst and Darren Purse (Image: Birmingham Mail)

He produces work in a variety of mediums, but favours oil paints.

He is self taught and fine art dealers say his style of painting “combines traditional, classical sculpture but seamlessly blends it with an urban and modern twist”.

Gary Neville , 46, the former Manchester United right-back, is a Sky TV pundit, co-owner of Salford City FC and a major property developer.

Gary Neville is a major property developer as well as a SKY pundit (Image: Offside via Getty Images)
Eric Cantona has tried his hand at acting (Image: Mark Robinson for Hotels.com)

Neville tried his hand at management with Valencia, but when that failed he shifted focus to his real estate interests in Manchester.

His £200million, 40-storey hotel, offices and apartments complex is under construction and property development has already netted him £10.5million.

ERIC CANTONA , 54, , is an old Man United team-mate of Neville who went into acting and directing after retiring from football.

