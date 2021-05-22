newsbreak-logo
Public Health

'Never mind mending the NHS, just give more money to pandemic gazillionaires'

By Mark Steel
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
Mark Steel says 'Billionaires have made more billions in the pandemic' (Image: REUTERS)

The pandemic’s been a nuisance but it’s been worth it. Over the last year, the wealth of billionaires in Britain has gone up 20 per cent to £579,000,000,000, which is £579billion, or what mathematicians call “HOW ******* MUCH?”

They must be sighing with relief, saying: “It’s been a tough year, but now things are opening up again, so at least we can go out to a café and on the way home buy St Paul’s Cathedral.”

No longer will they have to disappoint their children by saying, “I’m sorry darling, we can’t afford it”, when they’re asked for a simple birthday present such as Cornwall.

We’re lucky the extra money in society went to people who know how to look after it, because if it had gone to the Health Service, they’d only have frittered it away on nurses’ wages and ventilators.

A similar process has happened around the planet.

Reports have emerged that money has been pumped into the economy by governments before it went to the financial markets, and to 2,700 people whose wealth has gone from $5trillion to $13trillion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Image: Getty Images)

That’s worked out well, because most of us, if we were asked what the world should do with $8trillion, would say “give it to people who already have $5trillion”.

It’s often said that complaints about this level of wealth is “the politics of envy”. And envy gets you nowhere.

If you’re a peasant in Somalia living off three dollars a week and your kids are sick because the well’s broken so the water’s rotten, and you see that Jeff Bezos of Amazon added another million quid to his wealth in half an hour, saying life is unfair is the ­politics of envy.

Instead of complaining, be thankful that, because of Jeff’s effort, you can order some water from Amazon and it will be delivered in two days in a cardboard package. Britain’s billionaires made an extra £106billion during the pandemic.

Imagine if the Labour Party promised to spend just one of that £106billion, on giving everyone in Stockport a free panda.

Or if Jeremy Corbyn had announced he was investing £1billion on a joint scheme with Mexico, to turn Guernsey into a cactus farm.

'If extra money had gone to the Health Service, they’d only have frittered it away on nurses’ wages and ventilators.' (Image: Getty Images)

Or if their manifesto included a commitment to spend £1billion on paying Rihanna to go door-to-door selling dishcloths, or make a series of Antiques Roadshow in outer space.

All that would make more sense than to give £1billion to people who already had lots of billions of pounds.

The argument against preventing billionaires from adding to their billions, is it removes the incentive to work.

Because if you know that the most you can make from a successful business is £999million, it’s not worth the effort.

You’d only have to spend a million pounds a day and you’d be through the lot in three years and would have to go on to Universal Credit so what’s the point?

And anyway, it’s the thought that Richard Branson was still making millions a day, that has kept us going in these difficult times.

