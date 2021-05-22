newsbreak-logo
World

John Newman throws support behind brother James with sweet message ahead of Eurovision

By Sara-Aisha Kent
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago

John Newman has thrown support behind his brother James as he prepares to represent the UK at the Eurovision final this evening.

Love Me Again hitmaker John told his sibling - who is hoping to lead the UK to victory with tune Embers - that he is "proud" of him and encouraged him to "smash it up" as he takes to the stage in Rotterdam.

The 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories: "So proud of my big bro! Smash it up mate, we are all there with you!"

He also urged fans to get behind the musician, as he added: "‘Everyone go vote for @jamesnewman In @eurovision tonight!"

John's career began with guest vocals on tracks with artists like Rudimental, and James was working in the industry too as a songwriter for big names such as Little Mix.

When his label rang and asked him to consider doing Eurovision, James said it was a "no brainer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxKNs_0a88gMXz00
John Newman has thrown support behind his brother James Newman ahead of his Eurovision performance (Image: Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho House Group)

"When I started out in music I wanted to be a singer," he told the Daily Star. "That’s what I love the most - that feeling of getting on stage and singing to people. When I did my first Eurovision rehearsal last week, it went all black and I was stood up on the podium and the song started and I got chills.

"My plan was always to write songs for other people and then launch my own artist career. So when my label rang me up and said ‘This is a random question, but how would you feel about doing Eurovision?’ it was a no-brainer. It was an amazing opportunity to sing in front of 100million people."

He also revealed how brother John has been supporting him from the sidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5dde_0a88gMXz00
James hopes to win the competition with hit Embers (Image: Getty Images)

"He’s given me so much good advice. We’re best mates, we always support each other, so it’s been great being able to ring him up every night and ask him questions," says James.

"He knows what it’s like to be in the public eye - he’s sung in front of thousands and thousands of people."

The UK has the record for the longest run of consecutive appearances in tonight's Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, having performed 59 consecutive times.

However, the UK has only won Eurovision five times, and the last time was quite a while ago, in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves' entry, Love Shine A Light. Other winners include Lulu with Boom Bang-a-Bang in 1969, and Bucks Fizz with Making Your Mind Up in 1981.

We've come last four times, in 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2019.

*Eurovision airs tonight from 8pm on BBC1

