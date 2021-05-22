newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Cutlery sets & kitchen tools only $5.93 to $9.93 (up to 63% off) at Macy's

Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. There are multiple Art & Cook cutlery sets, cutting boards, knife sharpener, tongs, whisks and more on sale for $5.93 to $9.93 (60% to 63% off) at Macy's right now!. * The 4-Pc....

www.wral.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutlery Sets#Kitchen Knife#Macy#Art Cook#Macys Com#Knife Sharpener#Tongs#Paring Knife#Chef#Spatulas#Sale#Whisks#Affiliate Links#Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Shopping
Related
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

The $35 Tool That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock (and Yes, It’s Worth the Hype)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Material is behind some of our favorite everyday tools, cookware, and essentials. Their fry pan, knives, and cutting boards are loved by several editors at our sister site Kitchn, and personally, I’m a huge fan of their $15 soft-edge turner. But lately, there’s been another product from the brand that I just can’t seem to get enough of. In fact, it’s so versatile that I have been using it to snip herbs, butterfly chicken breasts, create tiny pieces of beef chucks for Sunday stew, slice pizza, snip off bread crust, cut too-big pieces of veggies so I can toss them directly in the pan (lazy cook hack!), open up cans … and occasionally even bust open Amazon packages. Yes, I’m talking about the slick and shiny Good Shears. And it’s not just me who’s obsessed with this product. It’s so popular with Material customers that it already sold out twice since launching. But after months of being out of stock, it’s finally available again.
Electronicsmilfordmirror.com

Clean up on Walmart's Dyson vacuum sale

For households packed with furry puppies or the types of cat that just shed when you look at them, Walmart’s Dyson sale is here to save your furniture while gently reminding you that vacuuming doesn’t have to suck. First up is this refurbished Dyson V8 Animal Pro cord-free vacuum ($219.99);...
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Fancy Espresso Machines for This Beloved $50 Coffee Maker

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing is the easiest way to convince anyone to get out of bed. If you haven't yet experienced that pleasure, there's no better time to set up a coffee maker in the kitchen rather than have to head to a local coffee shop to grab a cup. You don't even need a fancy appliance to do so: Just look to the top-rated Black + Decker Thermal Coffee Maker—which is currently on sale at Amazon—to do all the heavy lifting.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

All-Clad cookware is up to half off right now at Macy's

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a year of making dinner at home, you're likely all too aware of just how badly some of your cookware might need an upgrade. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, it's a wise idea to swap your current tired old pots and pans with some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on All-Clad cookware as part of the huge Mother's Day sale that's happening at the site.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

JCPenney:16-Piece Dinnerware Set ONLY $27.98 (Reg $140)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. JCPenney:16-Piece Dinnerware Set ONLY $27.98 (Reg $140) Head on over JCPenney where you can score 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for ONLY $27.98, down from $140. Plus get Free Shipping on orders over $75.
Food & DrinksBHG

I’m a Food Editor and I Swear by This Kitchen Tool (In Fact, I Have 3)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My husband couldn't help but chuckle when another pandemic delivery arrived, and he saw it was kitchen tongs. "Don't we already have two of these?" he correctly asked. Yes, we did, but the number of times both were in the dishwasher and I needed tongs again was far too high for two to suffice. Like so many of you, the number of meals a week we cooked at home rose during 2020 and is continuing to remain high in 2021. With all this extra cooking, I came to realize the kitchen tools I'm most dependent upon. My meat thermometer, a good nonslip cutting board, my chef's knife, and right up there in my top 5 most-used tools, my OXO 9-inch locking tongs with nylon heads. No joke.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Macy’s: Kids 2-Piece Twin Comforter Set ONLY $19.99 (Reg $50)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Macy’s: Kids 2-Piece Twin Comforter Set ONLY $19.99 (Reg $50) Elegantly update your kids room decor with Kids 2-Piece Twin Comforter Set available for ONLY $19.99, down from $50 at Macy’s. Plus enjoy Free Shipping with $25 purchase.
ShoppingCosmopolitan

Amazon Has a Ton of (Seriously Great) Luggage On Sale Right Now

As a commerce editor, half of my time is spent combing through the depths of the Internet to find the coolest products, and the other half is spent writing about said cool products. (Yeah, my mom can't believe this is my job either.) On most occasions, my days include wading through the never-ending sea that is Amazon. The online retailer seems to have everything and anything, from super soft sweatpants for under $25 to unbelievably marked down AirPods. And with so many items in the mix, a couple of gems can slip through now and then.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Perry Ellis Men's Portfolio Modern-Fit Subtle Check Performance Dress Pants (various) $11.93 + 6% Slickdeals Cashback (PC Req'd) + Free Store Pickup at Macy's or FS on $25+

Macy's [macys.com] has select Perry Ellis Men's Portfolio Modern-Fit Subtle Check Performance Dress Pants (various) & More on sale listed below. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (Pc extension required, before checkout). Select free store pickup where available, otherwise shipping is free on $25+ orders. Note: Free Store Pickup...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Table Set only $399.99 shipped (Reg. $500!)

This is such a great deal on an outdoor patio dining set!. You can get this 5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Table Set for just $399.99 shipped when you use the promo code DININGSET at checkout (regularly $499.99)!. Choose from several color options. Valid through May 20, 2021, while supplies last.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

This Is My Secret Source for Buying New Coffee Table Books on the Cheap

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since T.J. Maxx opened up for e-commerce, my weekend shopping sessions there have looked a little different. Not saying I’ve given up dropping by my local brick and mortars completely, but the option to browse from your sofa is never a bad thing.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Hand Sanitizers only $1.49 shipped at Macy’s!

Macy’s has Hand Sanitizers on sale Buy One, Get One Free right now! Plus you can score free shipping when you use the promo code GLAM10 at checkout!. These are $2.99 so you’ll pay just $1.49 shipped after the code. Valid through May 23, 2021. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Thirstystone Cork Back Individual Coaster (various styles) $2 Each & More + 6% Slickdeals Cashback (PC Req'd) + Free Store Pickup at Macy's or FS on $25+

Macy's [macys.com] has select Thirstystone Mix & Match Individual Coasters & More on sale listed below. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (Pc extension required, before checkout). Select free store pickup where available, otherwise shipping is free on $25+ orders. Note: Free Store Pickup may vary by location. This...
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Men's Graphic T-Shirts: Nintendo Animal Crossing, The Sandlot & More $7.50 Each + 6% Slickdeals Cashback (PC Req'd) + Free Store Pickup at Macy's or FS on $25+

Macy's [macys.com] has select Hybrid Men's Graphic T-Shirts on sale listed below when you apply promo code SUMMER in cart. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (Pc extension required, before checkout). Select free store pickup where available, otherwise shipping is free on $25+ orders. Note: Free Store Pickup may...
Lifestylethekrazycouponlady.com

Rachael Ray 19-Piece Cookware Set, Only $80 at Macy's

Cook up a deal on a Rachael Ray cookware set from Macy’s. Through May 12, score a 19-Piece Rachael Ray Cookware and Kitchen Essentials Set for only $79.99 (regularly $219.99). No coupon codes are required to score this deal. This deal is only available online. Shipping is free with a...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

It’s Time to Invest in an Even Smaller (and Cheaper!) Version of This Go-To Kitchen Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Half-sheet pans (often just referred to as “baking sheets”) are a kitchen essential. They’re what you use to make batches of chocolate chip cookies, sheet pan meals (like this knockout sweet potato and black bean hash), and even slab pies. But they’re not the only sheet pan around town — and certainly not the only sheet pans that deserve a place in your kitchen.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Thermoworks Silicon Kitchen Tool Set, 50% Off, $24 + $5 Shipping $29

Thermoworks has a silicon kitchen tool set in a package deal for 50% off. Spatula, Spoonula, Pastry Brush and two trivets for $24. The silicon is rated to 600°F, so it won't melt to the surface of of a hot skillet. One piece seamless construction, so no crevices for funk to get trapped. Choice of 10 colors. Makes a great gift. Shipping USA $5, Canada, $10.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

5 Essential Tools in the Korean Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Korean cuisine is among the most distinctive cuisines on the planet, but cooking such unique food requires some specific kitchen gear and gadgets.
Shoppingkentlive.news

IKEA recalling kitchen items due to burns risk

IKEA is recalling some items from two ranges of kitchenware due to the risk of burns or breakages. The store is asking customers to return some products from its TALRIKA and HEROISK ranges. IKEA received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.