Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

Haval has just launched its most advanced SUV yet, and if you're unfamiliar with the brand, you might want to change that. Haval, launched in 2013, specializes in crossovers and SUVs and delivers luxurious and high-tech automobiles at a price much lower than its competitive set. Most recently, Haval was inspired to produce a vehicle that will challenge traditional automotive thinking and redefine affordable luxury. The result? The brand's smartest SUV ever. The brand new H6 is not only smarter, with higher levels of technology than its predecessor, but it's also bigger than the model it replaces while managing to come in at a lower curb weight. From its 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine to its Digital Driver interface, there is no wonder why this car has been making waves across the Atlantic.