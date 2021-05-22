Over 51% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated

On Thursday, the CDC updated guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. The CDC says those individuals can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. This includes activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. Do pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.