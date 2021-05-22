newsbreak-logo
Over 51% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated

By Nick Horwat
Audacy
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has provided the daily COVID-19 vaccination update, and it continues to be among the best in the nation. According to the Health Department, 56.1% of the state has received first doses of a vaccine and 51% of adult Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The data of...

Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Health, Federal Retail Pharmacies Highlight Strong Partnership to Vaccinate Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) HARRISBURG, PA— Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam recently joined representatives from a number of retail pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination to commemorate the close partnership working throughout the pandemic to ensure that vaccines are available close to home and from trusted providers.
Public Healthpa.gov

Department of Health: Over 9.3 Million Vaccinations to Date, 53.1% of Entire Population Received First Dose, 46.2% of Pennsylvanians Age 18 and Older Fully Vaccinated, PA Ranks 10th Among 50 States for First Dose Vaccinations

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 12, there were 2,179 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,179,251. There are 1,751 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19....
Public HealthAtmore Advance

Fully vaccinated? Resume activities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today that those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, according to the CDC.
Public Healthkool1027.com

CDC Updates Fully Vaccinated Guidance

On Thursday, the CDC updated guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. The CDC says those individuals can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. This includes activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. Do pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
Trumbull County, OHVindy.com

Fully vaccinated? No masks required

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks except in certain indoor situations. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday the state will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to no longer require the masks. Those who aren’t vaccinated still need to wear a mask and socially distance, he said.
PharmaceuticalsScranton Times

The importance of getting fully vaccinated

Too many Americans don’t seem to realize how easily the novel coronavirus spreads and how awful COVID-19 can be. It is prompting far too many either to (a) avoid getting any vaccine, (b) skip the second dose if their first was Pfizer or Moderna or (c) assume that the vaccine they got means they are now free to gather in any way they choose without taking public health precautions.
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

No quarantine for fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated individuals who are coming in from areas that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as Level 1 jurisdictions in its Travel Health Notice will no longer have to quarantine, effective today, May 17, 2021. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Ages 12-15 now eligible for vaccine; Over 50,000 Catawbans fully vaccinated

Teens ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. This decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was announced Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated their recommendations on who is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to include ages 12-15.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Roughly 40% Of Residents Fully Vaccinated

Transylvania Public Health reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 2,337 cases and 32 deaths among county residents since the pandemic started. As of Wednesday, 26 county residents were in isolation for COVID-19 (within 10 days of symptom onset or 10 days of a positive test) and 29 cases had been reported within the past seven days.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Over 4 Million People Fully Vaccinated, Hospitalizations Below 1,700

HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:
Public HealthMendota Reporter

Mask mandate rescinded for fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order May 17 that allows fully vaccinated residents to not wear masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released last week. The...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus Indiana Vaccines

Health officials in Indiana reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and just over 16,000 new vaccine doses administered, but zero additional deaths have been reported in the state over the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 740,189 since the pandemic, with 13,136 fatalities tied…
Healthwjol.com

Nearly Half Of All Eligible Illinoisans Fully Vaccinated

(AP Photo/Bikas Das, File) Data from the Centers for Disease Control show that nearly half of all eligible Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC officials say 65-percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose. The Illinois Department of Health says a total of nearly eleven-million vaccines have been administered in the state.
HealthGettysburg Times

After citing privacy law, Pa. backtracks and discloses wasted vaccine details

HARRISBURG — After refusing to release details about wasted coronavirus vaccine, citing a decades-old disease prevention law, the Wolf administration has reversed course and made public how many doses have been discarded by providers and why. The data shows just 0.18% of more than 10 million doses given to hospitals,...
Public HealthPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

In 25 States, More Than Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

In 25 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, more than half of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data. New England leads the U.S. in vaccination rates among adults. Maine, Connecticut and Vermont have the highest vaccination rates among adults, with more than 62% of residents age 18 and over fully vaccinated. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are close behind.