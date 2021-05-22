newsbreak-logo
Woman shot, killed in her Chamblee apartment, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police say a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Chamblee.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Bedford Park apartments at 5:38 a.m.. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds inside her apartment. The woman, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The shooter stole the victim and her husband’s cell phones, police said.

Chamblee police were able to get a partial description of the suspect and a vehicle. They used that information, the location services on the stolen cell phones, and license plate readers to locate the suspect in Stone Mountain.

Investigators took the suspect into custody at the Hairston Woods Apartments. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Investigators determined that the motive in the murder was connected to drug activity between the victim and the suspect, who knew each other.

Charges are pending.

