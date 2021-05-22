CarSmart: Redesigned MDX shows promising future for Acura

All of our test drives in one convenient place. For at least the last decade Acura hasn’t really known what it wants to be. It has traded away much of its sporty reputation for luxury crossover sales. It dabbled in performance hybrids to support its NSX supercar, but many of those have since been dropped. Acura lost its heritage, walked away from a history of delightful sports cars, coupes, and sedans, and muddled its signature. In recent years, the company has taken great strides to reviving its specialness. The TLX Type-S is the next step in that process.