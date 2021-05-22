newsbreak-logo
CarSmart: Redesigned MDX shows promising future for Acura

By Marc Grasso MediaNews Group
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off an overdue redesign, Acura’s fourth-generation MDX boasts great additions and upgrades to the seven-passenger SUV. Acura’s new flagship vehicle has an athletic stature as well as a more sophisticated design. The enlarged front emblem and fascia are nothing new -- you'll see them in the RDX and TLX....

Why The 2022 Acura MDX Is One Of The Best SUVs On The Market

With over one million copies sold, the Acura MDX is the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time. Now in its fourth generation, the 2022 Acura MDX has some big shoes to fill, continuing more than 20 years of success for Honda's luxury division. Production at Honda's East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio is well underway, and MDX deliveries are in full force, but is it still the best all-around three-row luxury crossover to spend your hard-earned dollars on?
CarsJalopnik

2021 Acura TLX Type-S Brings Acura Back To Its Roots

All of our test drives in one convenient place. For at least the last decade Acura hasn’t really known what it wants to be. It has traded away much of its sporty reputation for luxury crossover sales. It dabbled in performance hybrids to support its NSX supercar, but many of those have since been dropped. Acura lost its heritage, walked away from a history of delightful sports cars, coupes, and sedans, and muddled its signature. In recent years, the company has taken great strides to reviving its specialness. The TLX Type-S is the next step in that process.
Carswashingtoninformer.com

Don’t Be Fooled by Whisper-Quiet 2022 Acura MDX

DETROIT — Acura has a new flagship, and we couldn’t hear it. We’ll explain. The 2022 Acura MDX we had featured remote start. We tried it just before we went out to shovel the snow and didn’t think it worked because we couldn’t hear the three-row crossover startup. Our driveway is right next to the kitchen window, so we’ve done this many times from inside our heated house.
Buying CarsWTOP

Car Review: Kia’s 2021 Sorento combines hybrid efficiency with easy-on-the-eyes design

Kia has spent the last couple of years adding and remaking models. The Kia Sorento is the latest to go under the knife. The 2021 version has a new look and it gains more space inside. It pays off for second-row riders with more legroom and the Sorento offers comfortable captain’s chairs that standout in this size class. Not many of the other compact crossovers have a third row. This Sorento does and is equipped to carry two children or small adults on short trips nicely.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung’s PixCell LED promises safer automotive lighting for the future

One of the driving forces in the automotive manufacturing industry is improved safety. Active safety systems are a major part of all new vehicle designs in recent years. Significant work is being put into assisting drivers and providing solutions to help the driver navigate and anticipate danger while improving the overall driving experience. Samsung says one most promising innovations for helping improve automotive safety is lighting.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Hyundai Confirms Genesis GV70 EV, Ioniq 6 Sedan Coming in 2022

Hyundai confirmed several new models in an investor presentation, as reported by Motor1. New vehicles coming in 2022 include a Genesis GV70 EV, an Ioniq 6 sedan, and updates for the Hyundai Palisade and Sonata and Genesis G90. We should learn more about these new models next year. Hyundai's ambitious...
CarsTroy Record

CarSmart: VW Atlas Cross Sport is a modern twist on the SUV

Everyone knows the brand Volkswagen and its economical, consumer-friendly vehicle lineups. Its mass-quantity production style is a safe bet for most consumers as its prices are reasonable and buyers get a significant bang for the buck. For mid- to large-sized SUVs, Volkswagen came to market with the Atlas in 2018...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Toyota Has Been Developing a New Twin-Turbo V8, According to These Patents

Today's headlines are mostly about hybrid, plug-in, and electric sports cars, sedans, SUVs, and even trucks! It's no secret that automakers have shifted their focus from developing gasoline-powered vehicles to ones with large batteries—and some are even ending the development of new internal combustion engines. Then there's Toyota, who appears to be developing an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine.
Retailconceptcarz.com

Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Type S To Arrive at Dealerships Mid-June

• Acura's best-performing sedan yet goes on sale June 23 with a starting price of $52,3001. • Pre-sale activities begin today with Type S microsite launch, Build & Price and dealer reservation process for prospective customers. • Available in limited quantities, fewer than 2,000 model year 2021 TLX Type S...
Electronicsconceptcarz.com

Hyundai announces IONIQ 5 prices and specifications

• IONIQ 5, the first model from Hyundai's IONIQ EV-exclusive brand. • Choice of 58kWh or 73kWh with RWD and AWD powertrains. • Charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. • Prices from £36,995. Leatherhead, 7th May- Hyundai...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Will Arrive In America With Impressive Range

The Hyundai Motor Group has an interesting product cadence for its Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands. Traditionally, new models are released to a global audience months before they are officially announced for the United States. This is the case for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which made its global debut in February without some of the key specifications for the US-bound models. It won't be much longer until Hyundai divulges more details, as the Korean automaker just announced it will debut in North America on May 24.
Economyinsideevs.com

Hyundai And Kia To Produce Electric Cars In The U.S.

The Hyundai Motor Group (that includes Hyundai and Kia) announced today its plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce future EVs, as well as "enhance production facilities and further its investments in smart mobility solutions."" The most important point things for us is that both...
Carseminetra.com

2022 Acura MDX SUV Insurance Company Top Safety Pick

The 2022 Acura MDX SUV Top Safety Pick (TSP) from the Highway Safety Insurance Association will compete with all races in Acura commercials. MDX, along with RDX and TLX, is the third vehicle of the automaker to receive the highest safety rating of IIHS. Tops evaluated for impact resistance, MDX...
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

Faraday Future Promises Voice Controls, Rear-Seat Video Conferencing

Los Angeles-based electric vehicle developer Faraday Future says that its luxury electric ar, the FF 91, will include new voice controls and rear-seat video conferencing, as it continues to define what its upcoming electric car will include. According to Faraday Future--which has yet to start delivering vehicles to the public--its FF 91 will include a 27 inch rear passenger display, which can be raised and lowered using voice commands. The company said the new feature will allow "in-vehicle video conferencing while commuting." The company did not address how the feature might work, with a majority of commuters typically driving themselves to work. Faraday Future says it plans to launch the FF 91, its first vehicle, within 12 months of a successful merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. If the merger closes successfully, the newly combined company will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol FFIE.
CarsNY Daily News

Hyundai recalls nearly 400,000 cars because of potential engine fires

Hyundai has recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because of potential engine fires. The recall covers 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2015, some of which are going through their second recall, The Associated Press reports. This recall also encompasses nearly 187,000 Elantras from 2019...