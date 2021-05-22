CarSmart: Redesigned MDX shows promising future for Acura

Los Angeles-based electric vehicle developer Faraday Future says that its luxury electric ar, the FF 91, will include new voice controls and rear-seat video conferencing, as it continues to define what its upcoming electric car will include. According to Faraday Future--which has yet to start delivering vehicles to the public--its FF 91 will include a 27 inch rear passenger display, which can be raised and lowered using voice commands. The company said the new feature will allow "in-vehicle video conferencing while commuting." The company did not address how the feature might work, with a majority of commuters typically driving themselves to work. Faraday Future says it plans to launch the FF 91, its first vehicle, within 12 months of a successful merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. If the merger closes successfully, the newly combined company will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol FFIE.