'SNL': Lil Nas X to Perform Controversial Song on Tonight's Episode

Following days of anticipation, Lil Nas X has released the official video for his latest track “SUN GOES DOWN.”. The 22-year-old rapper announced the drop on social media last week, and went on to share a few details on what the visual would deliver. Co-directed by Nas and Psycho Films, the uplifting video finds the “Old Town Road” artist traveling back in time to 2017, where he can provide some much-needed comfort to his younger self. The cinematic visual follows Nas through his high school hallways, at his former Taco Bell job, and through an emotional prom night. It also includes a cameo by his father, R. L. Stafford, and real-life Taco Bell employee Andrew German, who is a recipient of the fast-food chain’s $25,000 Live Más Scholarship.