May 22nd COVID-19 Mortality Case 104

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,543 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include six in the northeast part of the county, four in the southeast part of the county, one in the southwest part of the county, and one in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate is up by one-tenth of a percent to 3.2%, while the number of hospitalizations is 15, down six from Monday's report. Of the county's 5,543 total cases, 156 are active, 5,286 have recovered, and 101 have died. As of Tuesday, there are 758 county residents in either mandatory or precautionary quarantine, 144,747 tests have been administered, and there have been 139,204 negative test results.