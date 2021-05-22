newsbreak-logo
Cattaraugus County, NY

May 22nd COVID-19 Mortality Case 104

 3 days ago

Cattaraugus County Health Department is sad to report the one hundredth and fourth death of a resident of Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19 related complications. He was an 59 year old male who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment. We extend our...

