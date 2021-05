LONDON (AP) — Liverpool and Chelsea secured the final two Champions League qualification spots on the last day of the Premier League season as Leicester missed out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish. Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa didn’t prove significant because Leicester conceded three late goals to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham and stay in fifth place. Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to jump into third place and two points above fourth-place Chelsea. Leicester also missed out on Champions League qualification by losing on the final day of last season.