How Does Property Management Handle Maintenance?

Michelle Donaldson has been appointed to the newly-developed role of Regional Property Manager for Peak Properties, LLC, a Chicago-based property management company. Donaldson now oversees three high-rise apartment buildings in the Peak Properties’ portfolio and she is responsible for complete oversight of each property, serving as a liaison between Peak Properties’ management team and owners of each property. Currently supervising three condo deconversion buildings totaling nearly 800 units, her daily responsibilities include management of all office and engineering personnel, and oversight of all building operations including preventative maintenance schedules, financial reporting, budget management and projections, leasing renewals and site inspections.