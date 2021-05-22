Like Revivified Cicadas, Knicks End Playoff Dormancy

When the Knicks clinched a playoff spot earlier this month, my first thought was to wickedly compare it to the resurfacing of the 17-year cicadas. The team, similar to the insect, has the habit of presenting itself as a championship contender only after an unnaturally long absence. Their last sighting was in 2013, the single time this century that they have won a postseason series. (They were promptly knocked out in the following round.) Each of the eight years after that, the Knicks’ final record was on the wrong side of .500, buried as they were under the weight of bad trades, inept coaching, and draft day debacles.