A key to the next pandemic: An early-warning system

In order to stop another pandemic from spiraling out of control, the US needs to address economic and social inequities. How can we start preparing now for the next COVID-19? If you ask some of science and medicine’s best thinkers, they might propose a number of approaches — monitoring and sequencing viruses in animals, continual development of new vaccines against potential viral threats or giving more funding to the WHO. To be sure, these ideas have great promise. But on their own, they can never be enough. One recent analysis found that in New York City last fall, the wealthiest neighborhoods had four times the COVID-19 testing rate of poor neighborhoods — meaning lower-income areas simply weren’t able to trace the virus as effectively, possibly contributing to the greater spread and subsequent devastation it caused in the city . Unsurprisingly, just a few months later, poor neighborhoods also faced rapid spread of contagious COVID-19 variants during New York’s second wave.