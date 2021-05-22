newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A key to the next pandemic: An early-warning system

todayheadline.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZETTE: The key would be that we’re not waiting for people to get sick or for someone to notice that several people have gotten sick with something that they don’t recognize? It would be a routine scan of people’s blood collected for other procedures?. MINA: Yes. We have tools that...

todayheadline.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregor Mendel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning System#Blood Tests#Health System#Surveillance System#Virus Detection#Cdc#Data Scientists#Health Technology#American#Octapharma#Coca Cola#Pandemic Detection#Pandemic Research#Viruses#Public Health Tools#Lyme Disease#Epidemics#Pandemics#Covid Antibodies#Human Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthfedscoop.com

NSF wants to predict and prevent the next pandemic with AI

The National Science Foundation wants researchers to develop artificial intelligence systems capable of forecasting pandemics like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention (PIPP) program, NSF has already funded and held four workshops since February scoping the research that still needs to be done to create the necessary algorithms.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Experts call for sweeping reforms to prevent the next pandemic

The next time the world faces an outbreak of a fast-spreading and deadly new pathogen, governments must act swiftly and be ready to restrict travel or mandate masks even before anyone knows the extent of the threat, according to a pair of new reports delivered to the World Health Organization.
Public Healthfarmforum.net

Policy pennings: Preparing for the next pandemic

At a time when, hopefully, we are on the downward slope of the COVID-19 pandemic with 30% of the US population fully vaccinated, it is perhaps a good time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2 which originated...
HealthMATC Times

Explore the Next Generation of Immune System Support

- A healthy immune system has always been important, but now more than ever, the best products for immune system support are those that boost both respiratory health and heart health. Consumers looking to make their immune system as strong as possible need to know about several key ingredients that...
Public HealthDartmouth

How to Prepare for the Next Pandemic? Reduce Inequality

In order to stop another pandemic from spiraling out of control, the US needs to address economic and social inequities. How can we start preparing now for the next COVID-19? If you ask some of science and medicine’s best thinkers, they might propose a number of approaches — monitoring and sequencing viruses in animals, continual development of new vaccines against potential viral threats or giving more funding to the WHO. To be sure, these ideas have great promise. But on their own, they can never be enough. One recent analysis found that in New York City last fall, the wealthiest neighborhoods had four times the COVID-19 testing rate of poor neighborhoods — meaning lower-income areas simply weren’t able to trace the virus as effectively, possibly contributing to the greater spread and subsequent devastation it caused in the city . Unsurprisingly, just a few months later, poor neighborhoods also faced rapid spread of contagious COVID-19 variants during New York’s second wave.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Generic Albuterol Inhalers Are Key to Minimizing Shortages Early in Pandemic

Supplies of the critical rescue medication for asthma attacks were close to depleted at many hospitals amid COVID-19. As the COVID-19 pandemic began and investigators examined the virus's impact on lung function, shortages of albuterol inhalers became common across the United States. Generic options, therefore, became a priority for the FDA to help individuals with asthma.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

World ignored warnings on pandemic: Report

Geneva [Switzerland], May 13 (ANI): The world had ignored warnings which resulted in the outbreak of COVID-19, and the international system could have prevented it from escalating into the devastating pandemic, an independent global panel concluded on Wednesday. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) in its report...
Sciencetheinsight.org

Novelty Means Severity: The Key To the Pandemic

This edition of Insight is a guest essay by Dylan H. Morris, a Postdoctoral Researcher at UCLA who studies how the evolution of RNA viruses is shaped by ecological processes within and between hosts. Dr. Morris brilliantly unpacks something we hear all the time but is rarely explained in its full and profound implications: for humans, SARS-CoV-2 is a novel coronavirus. And that distinction means so much.
Public Healthforeignaffairs.com

Is Paranoia the Key to Pandemic Preparedness?

In January 2020, government and business leaders from around the world gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum. Among the attendees, there was widespread agreement that climate change was the principal threat to humanity. George Soros said it. Greta Thunberg said it. The forum’s Global Risks Report, published shortly before the Davos gathering, listed as its “top five global risks in terms of likelihood” extreme weather, climate action failure, natural disasters, biodiversity loss, and human-made environmental disasters. Three climate-related risks also made it into the forum’s top five “in terms of impact”—a distinction that pandemics had not achieved since 2008. Yet even as the great and the good mingled in Davos, a deadly and highly contagious novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading around the world.
ScienceNewswise

Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development

Newswise — Despite a daunting more than 130 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections to date worldwide, another global pathogen - the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue virus - saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019. But vaccine development has been challenging due to the need to protect equally against all four dengue strains. The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection, published today in Nature Communication, could be critical to informing future vaccines.
SciencePosted by
Vice

We’re Not Ready for the Next Pandemic

The author of this op-ed is a postdoctoral fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and a particle physicist. The report was delayed, again. The cloud of doubt thickened with every passing day. The World Health Organization’s mission to Wuhan in search for COVID-19’s origins had been mired...
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

The Next 'New Normal': Navigating The Pandemic With Full Immunity

Coronavirus changed much about our daily lives in the last year and a half, but as more North Carolinians get vaccinated, activities that just recently seemed inconceivable are returning. Fully vaccinated people can now travel and be in public without a mask. With weddings, concerts and family reunions on the...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Initial Immune Response Key to Preventing Pandemics

A zooplankton (Daphnia dentifera) infected by the fungal parasite Metschnikowia bicuspidate. The microscopic fungal spores filling the body as visible as black fuzzy spots. Credit: Tara Stewart Merrill. Whether it's plankton exposed to parasites or people exposed to pathogens, a host's initial immune response plays an integral role in determining...
Kemper County, MSkempercountymessenger.com

Health officials warn pandemic isn’t over

Health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths is going down in Mississippi. But the dreaded disease is still very much a threat. The state has reported 1,084 new cases and 17 deaths since last Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 315,026 cases and 7,257 deaths.
Sciencestaradvertiser.com

Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find

Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, probably much longer, and improves over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

What’s The Penalty In Forging COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card?

(CW44 News At 10 | CNN) – COVID-19 vaccine record cards are simple pieces of cardstock, sometimes with handwritten specific. So what’s to stop someone from forgoing the shot and forging the little notecard?. For weeks, the FBI has warned the public against making, selling or encouraging printouts of fake...