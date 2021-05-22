Police Pulled Him Over. Then They Tested His Daughter’s Ashes for Drugs.
Ta’Naja Barnes is a familiar name in Springfield, Illinois, for tragic reasons. The 2-year-old was killed by her mother, Twanka L. Davis, in February 2019, mere months after the Illinois Department of Family Services closed an investigation into reported abuse and neglect of the child. There’s even a reform law named after Ta’Naja, which requires more safety checks for a child to be returned to their family after foster care.www.thedailybeast.com