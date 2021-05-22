Police Pulled Him Over. Then They Tested His Daughter’s Ashes for Drugs.

A shots fired incident in Springfield has led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges. Springfield police say they got a ShotSpotter notification of shots being fired in the 900 block of North 11th Street. Around the same time, 911 dispatch was called by a woman saying a man was shooting at her in the 1000 block of Phillips Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and found four shell casings, and detained a man at the scene. The investigation led them to recover suspected cannabis and crack cocaine, cash and ammunition. A search of an adjacent yard produced two guns, including one reported stolen in Sangamon County in 2010.