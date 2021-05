It's not hard to imagine a lineup of apples in a beauty contest—at the grocery store, pretty Pink Ladies, emerald Granny Smiths, and shapely Honeycrisps vie for our attention with their bright colors and varying sizes. But, for most of us, the more important question about apples has more to do with what's inside than what's outside. We all know apples are healthy—and pretty to look at—but are they all created equal for nutrition? Is there one specific best apple to eat for your health?