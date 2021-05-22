newsbreak-logo
Thibodaux, LA

E.D. White graduates embark on new beginnings

Houma Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE.D. White Catholic High School graduate Cullen Cheramie said he received the best birthday present he could have hoped for. “I know a lot of people feel that COVID took away a lot of things during our senior year,” the co-valedictorian said to his fellow graduates. “But, honestly, my senior year was nothing short of amazing. I met so many new people and had so many new experiences with friends. It was a phenomenal experience for me. Against all odds, graduation was not delayed, and I get to graduate on my 18th birthday.”

